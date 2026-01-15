Verizon is paying the piper after a catastrophic outage that left millions unable to make calls, send texts, or use data for 10 hours. The company announced Thursday it will issue $20 credits to its affected customers.

“This credit isn’t meant to make up for what happened. No credit really can,” Verizon said in a statement on X. “But it’s a way of acknowledging your time and showing that this matters to us.” Customers can claim the $20 by logging into the myVerizon app. The company advised anyone still experiencing problems to restart their device.

The outage triggered over 175,000 complaints on Downdetector at its peak and prompted emergency alerts in New York City and Washington, D.C., warning that some Verizon customers couldn’t reach 911. Meanwhile, rivals seized the opportunity to poach customers. T-Mobile posted on X that its “network is keeping our customers connected.” AT&T’s Instagram didn’t hold back, posting: “Our network? Solid. If you’re experiencing issues, it’s not us….it’s the other guys.”

