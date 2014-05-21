Entrepreneur's 100 Brilliant Companies
Each year we pick the ideas, companies, applications and inventions that have amazed us with their unique solutions to common problems or marketplace voids, executed in forms both ultra-high-tech and strikingly simple.
We divide these innovators into the 10 categories that we believe best tap into the zeitgeist, and this year there's a lot that's new.
While we often highlight developments in the design, manufacturing and sale of clothing, we decided to expand our fashion coverage to include the ever-growing world of wearable gadgets, motivated by the rise of the Quantified Self movement. We take a look at how people are getting around in our Travel and Transportation category, and we've introduced a category we call The Human Factor, which examines companies that have found novel ways to address basic personal needs, often operating at the point where man and technology collide. Finally, with the legalization of recreational marijuana in Colorado and Washington and the allowance of cannabis for medical use in 20 other states, we decided it's high time we brought you a report on this budding industry. Consider it your reefer briefer.
We've been inspired by these ideas, and we hope you will be, too. And if you can take some of these concepts and apply them toward building your own business, well, that would be brilliant.