Game of Thrones

'Game of Thrones' Was Written on a DOS Machine

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

George R.R. Martin's series A Song of Ice and Fire may have inspired one of the most high-tech and expensive shows currently on television (HBO's Game of Thrones, for which Martin also occasionally writes) but the books have a rather primitive origin.

"I have a computer I browse the Internet with and I get my email on and I do my taxes on,” Martin told Conan last night. “And then I have my writing computer, which is a DOS machine not connected to the Internet...I use WordStar 4.0 as my word processing system.”

An unconventional approach, perhaps -- "did you make this computer out of wood"?" Conan asks -- but Martin has his reasons.

Related: The Surprising Strategy One Man Used to Eliminate Procrastination

"It does everything I want a word-processing program to do, and it doesn't do anything else," he said. "I don't want any help. I don't like some of these modern systems where you type a lowercase letter and it becomes a capital. I don't want a capital. If I had wanted a capital, I would have typed a capital. I know how to work the shift key."

Apparently spellcheck can be a headache when writing about a made-up realm full of made-up places and people. "I hate spellcheck," Martin confirmed to Conan.

While he didn't go into the benefits of writing on a device not connected to the internet, it must boost his productivity, right? Think about it: How much time do you waste on the internet?

So to all the greedy fans pressuring Martin to write faster, thank his DOS machine. Without it, we'd probably be even further away from the release of The Winds of Winter.

Related: Quiznos Is Bankrupt, But It Made an Awesome 'House of Thrones' Mashup

 

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Game of Thrones

Imagine These 7 Entrepreneurs as 'Game of Thrones' Characters

Game of Thrones

4 Leadership Styles Showcased on 'Game of Thrones'

3 Things To Know

Toys 'R' Us Is Coming Back to Life! 3 Things to Know Today.