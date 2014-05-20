How Career Sushi Is Sprucing Up The Digital Job Hunt

May 20, 2014 2 min read

Say goodbye to old-fashioned cover letters and resumes and hello to videos, photos and samples of real work.

Intern Sushi, a Los Angeles-based site that has been helping high schoolers and college students land internships since 2012, today announced Career Sushi, a job-finding site for workers seeking entry and mid-level opportunities.

The new platform targets job seekers 16 to 26 years old, helping them go beyond the traditional resume to show the career paths, personalities and brands they have built online.

Shara Senderoff, CEO and co-founder of Intern Sushi and Career Sushi, hopes to fill what she thinks is a void in the entry level demographic. “Hiring managers are not opening cover letters anymore,” she says. If a cover letter is required, do make it short and concise, she notes.

Career Sushi offers its users a chance to put together an digital resume page, which can include photos and videos. It also lets job seekers track job hunting statistics and communicate directly with employers.

Profiles for job candidates are free with an option to upgrade to $10 per month for additional services. Perks include access to exclusive job listings and the chance to “move to the top of the pile” by submitting a video for that specific listing.

At present, there are 12,000 companies on Career Sushi with 75,000 jobs available. About 60,000 of these positions are internships, but Senderoff expects that number to increase with the official launch today.

There's a benefit for companies to work with Career Sushi, Senderoff said. Brands can browse job seeker profiles and see who is following and viewing them. In theory, a company can fill a position simply by seeing who has viewed or followed their company.

Companies can purchase monthly subscription package of unlimited posting and messages for $499 a month. Other messaging packages and job posting allowances are available for $149 a month. Internship postings are free.

