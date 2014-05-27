Viral Videos

WATCH: Kids React to Old Computers With Wonder and Confusion

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

Kids are easily the most tech savvy among us -- "digital natives" in the truest sense of the admittedly tired phrase -- which is why seeing them confronted with old tech is bound to produce some entertaining results.

YouTubers Benny and Rafi Fine, known as The Fine Brothers, showed the cast of their "Kids React" series a 70s-era Apple computer to varying responses – many were confused, particularly about the size and the lack of a mouse, but others were delighted. "It looks cool, I like pressing buttons," said Krischelle, 9.

The computer required several steps to turn on (as well as hitting the reset button to have it be of any use) and the lack of features turned out to be a bit rage-inducing. "Apps, games, websites. Everything.  But this thing right here, has nothing!" said Brooke-Monae, 8.

Related: Kids See a Walkman for Maybe the First Time Ever

Upon the reveal that it wasn't equipped for the internet -- a request for Google returned an answer of "syntax error," for Kacey, 9 -- Dylan, 12, astutely pointed out, "Pretty sure Timothy Berners-Lee didn't create it yet." Jayka, 11, asked "How do you look up homework?" When offered the library as a solution, she exclaimed "who wants to do that?"

But a computer game, that great equalizer, came to the rescue -- but in the form of a floppy disk. The graphics weren't too advanced, but Sydney, 6, thought it was an improvement on some of the games in the current Apple app store. "At least it's better Flappy Bird!"

Check out the entire video below.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Viral Videos

Watch: Insane Amount of Fish Found Dead on Long Island

Viral Videos

What You Can Learn From the Viral Shenanigans of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Viral Videos

How One Man's Viral Review Turned This Sweet Potato Pie Into a National Phenomenon