Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Not all YouTube experts do the same job — strategy, execution and growth support vary widely.

Consultants usually diagnose problems, while managers and growth experts help execute solutions.

Channel audits offer clarity, but ongoing support is often what drives sustained YouTube growth.

In the burgeoning creator economy, things are constantly shifting and emerging. As a result, terminology can be complex, with multiple names for the same type of service, or several services being lumped together under the same term.

One sector in which this is particularly visible is support services for YouTube video creation. After all, the platform has surpassed 2.5 billion monthly global users. Today, high-profile YouTubers are shaping popular culture, and making billions in the process.

As a result, there’s now a wide range of companies and freelancers specializing in helping creators grow their reach.

Beyond having video editors and thumbnail artists at their back, many YouTubers now rely on YouTube channel managers, YouTube consultants or YouTube growth experts for help with video creation and the day-to-day operations of running a channel. But what’s the difference between these? And is it worth hiring one if you’re a channel owner?

Let’s dive in with some key facts:

YouTube channel managers, consultants and growth experts provide an overlapping range of services, including one-off channel audits and continuous support.

The principal aim of all of these professionals is to help creators grow their channels — usually through organic content optimization to win over the YouTube algorithm. Some, however, also advocate ads.

While the terms overlap, YouTube consultants often specialise in thoroughly vetting channels and providing data-backed strategy suggestions. YouTube channel managers focus on handling the day-to-day operations of running a channel. YouTube growth experts frequently go beyond these tasks and also provide support for monetization, video editing and graphic design.

One-off channel audit vs. continuous accompaniment

While the three terms, YouTube consultant, channel manager and growth expert, are often used interchangeably, some nuances separate them.

One of the aspects in which they differ is whether the expert you’re hiring provides an initial channel audit or continuous support.

For a channel audit, a YouTube expert will take a close look at:

Your content performance

Your channel analytics

The demographics of your audience

Trends in your niche and competitor performance

Your channel branding and current strategy orientation

Your overall goals for your channel

The goal? To pinpoint what resonates with your audience and what doesn’t. Based on these insights, they’ll provide detailed, data-backed suggestions to help you hone — or pivot — your content strategy.

For some, the handover of this document is the end of their work for you.

For others, that’s only the starting point. Some YouTube experts also help you with the implementation of these strategy suggestions. They handle the day-to-day running of your channel, including content uploads, video SEO, engaging your audience and analytics.

While there are exceptions, YouTube consultants often limit their services to one-off or periodic channel audits, while YouTube channel managers and YouTube growth experts provide more continuous support.

Related: How AI Is Completely Changing YouTube Content and What Creators Must Do Now

Channel metrics vs. wider growth strategy

Another distinction between different types of YouTube experts is whether they focus on improving your channel metrics, or whether they also offer wider growth strategy support.

YouTube consultants and, in many cases, YouTube channel managers focus on the analytics provided through YouTube Studio and external tools to fine-tune content strategy suggestions. Whether it’s subscriber numbers, view counts, average view duration or audience engagement, their main focus is to get creators’ channel metrics to a predetermined point and stimulate growth.

YouTube growth experts — and some YouTube channel managers — often go a step further and provide support for creators when it comes to channel monetization, branching out across other social media platforms and larger brand strategy decisions that have synergistic interactions with YouTube growth.

Freelancers vs. companies

Finally, there is the distinction between whether creators work with freelancers or with companies that specialize in providing organizational and strategy support in the day-to-day running of a YouTube channel.

Freelancers working in this area often style themselves “YouTube consultants” while agencies tend to promote “YouTube channel management services” or “YouTube growth services“.

For the latter, there are also overlaps with terms such as “YouTube channel marketing,” “YouTube promotion services,” or “YouTube channel advertisement.” In many cases, the latter kinds of services work with paid promotion — paying YouTube so that creators’ content appears in the search results and recommendations of a narrowly-defined target audience, at least in the short term.

Some, however, also provide the type of organic growth services that YouTube channel managers and YouTube consultants offer, aiming to optimize content so that it gets picked up by the YouTube algorithm.

Related: YouTube Takes on TikTok With New Tools: ‘You Can Build a Business’

The bottom line

The terminology for services and experts to support creators in growing their channels varies. While there are some broad trends, nuances will inevitably remain, especially given the constantly evolving nature of the creator economy.

If you decide to outsource some of your video creation workflows, the most strategic approach is to define their priorities and exactly which tasks they want to delegate before starting to look for experts to work with. That way, you can be sure you’ll end up working with the person or company who can deliver what your channel needs.