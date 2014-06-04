Yum Brands

Taco Bell and KFC's Parent Company Sees a Future in Vietnamese Sandwiches

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
2 min read

Taco Bell has welcomed a number of new siblings this year, and now it has another: a Vietnamese sandwich shop.

Yum Brands is launching a new Asian concept called Bahn Shop in Dallas, reports Escape Hatch DallasThe parent company behind Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut will sell Vietnamese sandwiches (known as "bahn mi") as the concept gains traction in the mainstream

Yum Brands recently debuted a chicken sandwich concept called Super Chix, also in Dallas, which claims to serve the "Last True Chicken Sandwich." The company has also dabbled in classier taco offerings, opening U.S. Taco Co. and Urban Taproom this summer in Huntington Beach Calif., a fast-casual take on tacos with a menu that includes craft beer and wine. 

Related: Why Are Franchises Trying So Hard to Be Hip?

Fast casual is one of the biggest growth markets in franchising, and companies are anxious to get in on the action. With bahn mi gaining acceptance on a national level, Yum Brands has the opportunity to premiere a fast-casual concept that could someday be the Vietnamese Chipotle.

With the growth of fast-casual, some chains have attempted to separate themselves from their fast food image. For example, earlier this year, Domino's announced a redesign and Pizza Hut began serving pizza by the slice. Still, even as companies revamp their design and emphasize "organic" or "artisan" products, research shows that chains customers consider to be fast food rarely get credit from consumers for food quality and fresh ingredients. 

By launching Bahn Shop, along with Super Chix and U.S. Taco Co., Yum Brands has the chance to take a bite of the fast-casual market. Now, it just remains to be seen if it serves up food that can compete. 

Related: Long Seen as Boring, Chicken Is Becoming a Buzz Item for Restaurants

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Yum Brands

Yum Brands: It Could Be 9 Months Before We Recover in China

Yum Brands

KFC and Pizza Hut Struggle in China Following Expired-Meat Scandal

Yum Brands

Taco Bell and KFC's Parent Company Sees a Future in Vietnamese Sandwiches