Starting a Business

How Should You Incorporate Your Business? Here's a Cheat Sheet. (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

There are lots of super sexy reasons to become an entrepreneur -- the independence, the possibility of financial success, the thrill of bringing an innovative idea to life. But don’t be fooled. There are a lot of complicated, tedious and mundane aspects to being an entrepreneur, too.

Like doing your taxes. And your expenses. And -- perhaps the most dreaded -- determining how you will legally structure your business.

Deciding whether to register as an S Corp, a C Corp, an LLC, sole proprietorship or a partnership can be tricky. Each has unique benefits and costs that have serious implications for your bottom line.

For example, if you decide to establish your business as a sole proprietorship, the tax burden will be the lowest, but you will be held personally liable if your business goes into debt or can’t pay back a business loan. If you decide to structure your business as a C Corp, you will face burdensome and complex legal requirements, but the personal assets of you and your shareholders are protected from business losses.

The infographic embedded below, generated by the University of Southern California online Master of Laws program, neatly breaks down each legal structure in terms of its costs and complexity and advantages.

Check it out.

Click to Enlarge+
How Should You Incorporate Your Business? Here's a Cheat Sheet. (Infographic)

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market