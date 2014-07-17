Writing

The Hardest -- and Easiest -- Punctuation Marks to Use (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
This story originally appeared on PR Daily

Which punctuation mark is the hardest to use correctly?

The ellipsis sounds a little intimidating, and people frequently misuse apostrophes. Perhaps you're thinking it's one of those.

It's not.

The hardest punctuation mark to use correctly is the comma, an infographic from TheVisualCommunicationGuy.com claims. That's because it has more rules and applications than any other punctuation mark.

The infographic ranks each punctuation mark according to how many applications it has, and therefore, how difficult it is to learn.

While the comma is the most difficult with 15 applications, the period is the easiest—its only job is to end a sentence (except when it ends an abbreviation: Mr., Mrs., Dr., etc.).

Take a look at the graphic to see where the rest of the punctuation marks rank. Do you agree with the lineup?

Click to Enlarge+
The hardest--and easiest--punctuation marks to use (Infographic)

 

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Writing

How This Non-Professional Writer Made $10,000 in One Hour by Giving Advice to Professional Writers

Writing

The Secret to Writing Anything Quickly

Writing

How Entrepreneurs and Executives Can Develop a Writing Habit -- and Why They Should