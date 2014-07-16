Starting a Business

How Much Can Your Startup Really Grow? Do Your Homework.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Father of Modern Entrepreneurship
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There's nothing more frustrating than spending years in a startup only to discover that it can never grow to more than a few million dollars in revenue. 

Conducting a market and opportunity analysis will help you size the potential of your startup market, and determine whether the payoff from your new venture is worth the toil, sweat and tears, or whether you're about to do your first pivot.

Assessing the market requires legwork. Spend time reading industry-analyst reports, market-research reports and competitors' press releases to understand the trends, players, business models and key metrics. 

Related: 5 Steps for Creating a Long-Term Plan for Your Startup

Don't stop there. Get out of the building for discussions with investors and customers, too. 

Use whatever metric is most appropriate -- be it units, dollars, page views, eyeballs -- to ensure there is a large number of potential active users or customers and clear future-user growth in a market with rapid and predictable growth.

Watch the video below for more on how to calculate your market opportunity.

Related: Facing Startup Uncertainty? Try 2 Different Ways to Plan for the Future.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market