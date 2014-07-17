Yum Brands

Pizza Slips and Breakfast Soars in Yum Brand's Latest Earnings

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
2 min read

Chicken and waffle tacos are hot items for fast-food conglomerate Yum Brands right now. Pizza? Not so much.

Yum Brands reported worldwide sales grew 6 percent in the second quarter, with operating profit increasing 34 percent. Net income climbed to $334 million -- a 19 percent jump from the same period last year.

Here come some more numbers: Strong performances by KFC and Taco Bell helped drive the company's earnings. Both brands increased same-store sales by 2 percent, resulting in a 5 percent sales increase for KFC and a 3 percent increase for Taco Bell.

Pizza Hut's quarter was less promising than those of its sister brands. Sales decreased by 1 percent, with a 3 percent same-store sales decline.

Related: Chicken Prices Are Rising Because of Rooster Infertility. (We're Serious.)

The success of KFC comes at a time when chicken has become a surprisingly buzzy item for fast-food restaurants, with chains from Pizza Hut to Burger King offering new chicken menu items. Meanwhile, Taco Bell's success reflects the first quarter that the chain's much-discussed breakfast menu has had a significant impact on sales.

"At Taco Bell, we’re very pleased with the initial results of our national breakfast launch and have a strong new product pipeline across all day-parts to drive a strong second half," Yum Brands CEO David Novak said in a statement.

While the success of Taco Bell's breakfast is the most buzz-worthy news for American fast-food fans, Yum Brands' greatest success in the second quarter has been international. Sales increased 21 percent in the company's China division and 18 percent in India. In the second quarter, Yum Brands opened 104 new restaurants in China, with the goal of opening at least 700 new restaurants in the country this year.

Related: Why China Is Just as Important as Breakfast in the Fast-Food Wars

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Yum Brands

Yum Brands: It Could Be 9 Months Before We Recover in China

Yum Brands

KFC and Pizza Hut Struggle in China Following Expired-Meat Scandal

Yum Brands

Taco Bell and KFC's Parent Company Sees a Future in Vietnamese Sandwiches