5 Must-Read Books for Every Entrepreneur This Summer

Whether you’re on a plane traveling to your next meeting, taking vacation on the beach, or out on the prairie, there are five must-read books you need to bring with you. It’s a list of new bestsellers and old classics and, no matter the season, every entrepreneur should have a well-read, dog-eared copy of each on their shelf.

1. Jab, Jab, Jab, Right Hook by Gary Vaynerchuk. If you haven’t already read this, you’re missing out. Gary writes a bestseller on how to connect with your customers and beat out the competition. He’s a social media expert and lays out the social media strategies that work, including six rules for storytelling on social media platforms.

Why it’s a must read: There are individuals out there who still believe social media is a waste of time or that it doesn’t produce results. Gary Vaynerchuk’s Jab, Jab, Jab, Right Hook gives you actionable advice to run with regarding storytelling, content and social media.

2. The CMO Social Media Handbook by Peter Friedman. I got to take an early peak at the book, and it’s going to be one that marketing and social media teams turn to. Managers, leaders, and executives will all find Peter’s book extremely helpful as he details real-world advice readers can implement right away. He gives tips on developing long-term social media plans, developing a social media identity and creating effective, wanted content.

Why it’s a must read: We’ve seen company after company self-destruct on social media, whether it’s because they said something wrong or didn’t say anything at all. The CMO Social Media Handbook provides the tools necessary to avoid those situations and develop the social profiles that keep users engaged and coming back.

3. Outliers by Malcom Gladwell. There’s a reason Outliers tops multiple bestseller lists.

Think of all the greats, like Warren Buffett or Bill Gates or Oprah, the people revered for their business acumen. What makes them great? Malcom breaks down those questions, going into the logic of why they became great. It’s more than just great genes and a high IQ. Outliers goes into the how and why people become legands.

Why it’s a must read: For starters, it’s inspirational. You begin to realize that the people Malcom Gladwell is writing about are some of the most fantastic superstars ever, including the Beatles and Mozart. It doesn’t focus on the stars themselves, but rather what made them become a star. He also breaks down sociological and psychological aspects of it, too, which is really interesting.

4. 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey. It doesn’t matter whether you’re in college, just starting a business or managing a team, this book is a must read for everyone.

Unlike other business books, this isn’t one to just skim through. It was first published in 1990 and is still a number-one bestseller, having sold over 15 million copies. If that doesn’t make you want to read it, I don’t know what will.

Why it’s a must read: The lessons that Stephen Covey shares are critical to personal and professional development. The book starts off by discussing mindset change before anything else. That's something important to any one looking to grow themselves or their teams.

5. How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie. This is another book that, no matter what age you are, you should read. First published in 1937, his insights and advice have stood through time. All marketing and sales teams should have a copy on hand, as the messages shared help readers learn to deal with people.

Why it’s a must read: In order to get any business done, you have to have a solid relationship built. Whether it’s with a person or a brand, relationships keep business going. The different ways that Carnegie teaches how to navigate through situations will have an effect in every conversation you have.

