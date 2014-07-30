Fashion

Spanx Aims to Get More Closet Real Estate with New Denim Line

Sara Blakely, the self-made entrepreneur and CEO of Spanx, turned her company into a household name worth billions by taking on women's most intimate fashion aggravations.

Having conquered the visible panty line and worked to solve the mystery of how to comfortably flatter any shape, Spanx is not content to stop at undergarments. With the unveiling of its new denim collection this week, the company is aiming to get even more wardrobe real estate.

Spanx customers will now be able to purchase two types of jeans, The Slim-X, which comes in skinny, super-skinny and straight styles, and The Signature, which comes in skinny and straight, all in a number of washes.

At $148 a piece, the jeans are available for purchase on the company site now and will be in department stores by the end of August.

In a press release this week, the company highlighted the "innovative" and "patent-pending" tech they believe sets their collection apart. The jeans are designed with something called Triple Thread Technology that is meant to make the denim stretch and last longer. 

Blakely told the Washington Post that it isn't the tightness or skinny style of the jeans that is meant to make the difference, but "hidden panels" that slim the wearer. As Blakely says in the release: “At Spanx we’re not just about making you look good, we’re about making you feel good…No matter your age or your size, we’re really going to make you look great in your jeans.”

If Blakely can do for jeans what she's done for shapewear, Levi's better be on the lookout.

