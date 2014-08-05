P.F. Chang's Says Credit-Card Breach Affected 33 Restaurants

August 5, 2014 2 min read

P.F. Chang's diners at 33 restaurants across the U.S. could be paying dearly for their eggrolls.

The Asian-themed restaurant chain announced Monday that a security breach compromised customers' credit-card information in 33 restaurants, located in 16 states. The breach occurred between October, 2013 and June, 2014.

In June, P.F. Chang's revealed that the U.S. Secret Service had alerted the chain to a possible security compromise. Since then, P.F. Chang claims that credit and debit card data has been processed securely.

While the chain has determined that security was compromised, it has not yet been able to pinpoint specific cardholders whose information was stolen. So, if you've eaten at any of the 33 affected stores in the last several months – listed on the company's website dedicated to the security breach -- P.F. Chang's is encouraging you to check your credit-card statements.

Security risks have weighed heavily on the minds of retail and restaurant chains in recent months, following the data breach scandals at Target, Neiman Marcus and Michaels. Chains need to start taking steps now to tighten security – unless they want to be hackers' next target.

