Inspiration

10 Inspirational Robin Williams Quotes

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
10 Inspirational Robin Williams Quotes
Image credit: Getty Images | Peter Kramer
Former Staff Writer

Renowned for his otherworldly improvisational skills and Oscar-winning dramatic performances in films like Good Will Hunting, Robin Williams would've celebrated his 65th birthday on July 21, 2016.

Williams’ passing came as a shock to fans, his publicist noted in a statement that “He has been battling severe depression of late.” He also notably struggled with drug and alcohol abuse throughout his career, having checked into rehab in early 2014.

Even President Obama expressed his condolences. “He arrived in our lives as an alien -- but he ended up touching every element of the human spirit. He made us laugh. He made us cry,” Obama said in a statement. “He gave his immeasurable talent freely and generously to those who needed it most -- from our troops stationed abroad to the marginalized on our own streets.”

Related: The 15 Ronald Reagan Quotes Every Business Leader Must Know

In honor of Williams’ considerable impact on entertainment, his extensive charitable work and his incisive social commentary, here are 10 of his greatest quotes:

1. “You're only given one little spark of madness. You mustn't lose it.”

2. “What’s right is what’s left if you do everything else wrong.”

3. "No matter what people tell you, words and ideas can change this world." -Dead Poets Society

Related: As Mark Zuckerberg Turns 30, His 10 Best Quotes as CEO

4. “Some are born great. Some achieve greatness. Some get it as a graduation gift.”

5. "[Mentor Jonathan Winters] taught me that the world is open for play, that everything and everybody is mockable in a wonderful way."

6. "You have this idea that you'd better keep working otherwise people will forget. And that was dangerous. And then you realize, no, actually if you take a break people might be more interested in you."

Related: 10 Inspirational Quotes From Literary Legend Maya Angelou

7. “I used to think the worst thing in life was to end up all alone. It’s not. The worst thing in life is to end up with people that make you feel all alone.” -World’s Greatest Dad

8. “If women ran the world we wouldn't have wars, just intense negotiations every 28 days.”

9. “It's a wonderful feeling when your father becomes not a god but a man to you -- when he comes down from the mountain and you see he's this man with weaknesses. And you love him as this whole being, not as a figurehead.”

10. “But only in their dreams can men be truly free. It was always thus and always thus will be.” -Dead Poets Society

Click to Enlarge+
Remembering Robin Williams: His 10 Most Inspirational Quotes

 

Related: Marissa Explains It All: 5 Motivating Quotes From Yahoo's CEO

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Diane von Furstenberg: Every Successful Person Feels Like a Loser (Even Me)

Inspiration

The Top TED Talks of 2019 and What You Can Learn From Them

Inspiration

Build a Successful Company by Ditching Your Perfectionist Mindset