6 Steps to Create an Effective BYOD Plan (Infographic)

With workplaces more mobile and interconnected than ever, many employees have the ability to work from home or on the go. While at first glance, having a bring your own device (BYOD) policy in your office can help with flexibility and cutting costs, it could also lead to security issues and major IT headaches if businesses aren't too careful.

So what can managers and IT departments do to ensure the safety of company data and productivity of their employees? Well, actually a lot.

Computing and security company Bitglass recommends investing in strategy that lets employees choose whatever device they like, keeping in mind that while software and hardware are replaceable, company data is not. It's important to remember that the plan shouldn't create more fires for IT to put out or more steps that ultimately keep employees from being productive. Also, be sure that the plan allows for more hires and new devices so IT isn’t overloaded as the company expands.

For more on connectivity, growth and keeping private and company data separate, check out Bitglass' six-step infographic on creating a BYOD plan that is helpful to everyone.

