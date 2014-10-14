Franchises

Our Top Global Franchises

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the October 2014 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

While we may think of 7-Eleven, McDonald's, Baskin-Robbins and KFC as "all-American" brands, these companies actually have more franchises outside the U.S. than domestically. That's why you'll find them in the top 10 of our 2014 ranking of global franchises.

Only companies seeking new franchisees outside the U.S. and with a minimum of five open international locations were considered for this ranking. To compile the list, we took each qualifying company's 2014 Franchise 500(R) score--based on objective, quantifiable criteria such as system size, growth and financial strength and stability--then adjusted it to give extra weight to international size and growth.

This ranking is not intended as a recommendation of any particular company, but as a starting point for your research. No matter what part of the world you're in, it pays to do your due diligence before buying a franchise. Read the company's legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to existing franchisees to find the right fit for you and your region.

View the 2014 Top Global Franchises

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

Our Top 10 Franchise Categories for 2019

Franchises

Why These Garment Industry Vets Left Their Business to Become Early-Education Franchisees