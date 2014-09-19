Steve Jobs' Pivotal Life Moments (Infographic)

September 19, 2014 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Time may be linear, but the path between birth and death is filled with twists, turns, backtracks and offshoots. If you’re very, very lucky, your life path may eventually inspire others to follow in your footsteps, as is the case with the late Apple founder Steve Jobs.

Jobs’ personal experiences, which span everything from learning about electronics from his adoptive father to experimenting with psychedelic drugs (the spinning rainbow wheel makes a lot more sense now), helped make him the creative perfectionist that changed the tech industry and the world as we know it.

Related: Steve Jobs Was Completely Wrong About Why People Like the iPhone

The iPhone 6 is out today, which makes it a great time to look back at just how Steve Jobs went from college dropout to would-be astronaut to tech industry leader. While you’re waiting in one of those endless lines outside the Apple store, take a look at this Funders and Founders infographic.