Management

5 Key Reasons Projects Fail

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Contributor
Co-Founder of inventRight; Author of One Simple Idea Series
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Why do some projects succeed and others fail? That’s really the million-dollar question, isn’t it? I think about it all the time. Thankfully, there are concrete answers.

If you’re frustrated that one of your projects just can’t seem to get off the ground, it might be because these practices aren't being followed.  

Related: There Is No Magic Formula for Small-Business Success -- Only This

1. Set a timeline.

Every project you start must have an end date. Be realistic about how much time a project will take to accomplish. If you budget too little time, you may end up feeling defeated. If you consistently budget too much your time for projects, well, you’ll get a lot less done than you’re capable of.

If you are unsure what steps should be taken to achieve your goal and so can't create a realistic timeline, start by asking questions. Only when you have a firm grasp about what needs to be done, can you start setting effective project deadlines. 

2. Get everyone on the same page.

You can’t do some projects on your own. So assemble a team before starting the project and let every member of the group know what you’ll need from them. If people don’t understand what's expected of them, they won’t be able to deliver.

Go a step further and be sure that members of the team understand the big picture. What's the goal of the project? How will  you achieve it? Why is each person’s contribution important?

Even before sitting down with the team for a meeting, send an agenda in advance. Never end a meeting with the team without cementing the steps that must be taken next and who's responsible for them. 

Related: The Data-Driven Company That Accomplished Very Little

3. Hold weekly meetings.

Setting a timeline and clarifying who is responsible for what isn’t enough. You must keep people accountable by regularly checking in with them. I use a project tracker to keep abreast of what everyone is up to. It functions like a scorecard: Everyone is aware of what’s getting done and who’s doing it.

It’s obvious when someone is falling behind. This makes it easy for someone else to step in and volunteer to help out. At our weekly meetings, we review the project tracker and talk about what’s working and what isn’t. Keep your meetings short and don’t veer from the agenda. 

4. Key players should make themselves available.

If you want to make sure a project gets done, force everyone who's taking part to be accessible. Do your part by leading through example. Respond to emails and phone calls promptly. When you have so much going on, it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. The easiest way to avoid that is to be accessible and respond promptly,

5. Promote transparency.

Whether the news is good or bad, members of your team will work harder when they feel they're in the know. Do all that you can to encourage the people you work with to take ownership of the project.

Staying on top of many projects isn’t easy, but it's possible.  

Related: Yes Men: 5 Reasons Why Corporate Projects Fail

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Management

9 Reasons Teams Love Empathetic Managers

Management

5 Things Rock-star Managers Wish They'd Known Earlier

Management

Why Every Employee Needs an Individual Scorecard