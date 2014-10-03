This Awesomely Bad Jingle About Entrepreneurs Is Worth a Listen

October 3, 2014 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Calling all entrepreneurs: Are you in need of an inspirational song? An anthem to get you pumped about starting a business from scratch?

Well…this probably isn't it.

A website called Only You Songs, which will take your lyrics and turn them into a two-minute custom song for a mere $59.99, has created a little jingle for all the entrepreneurs out there.

Related: Bounce Back: The Inspiration Playlists of Multimillionaire Entrepreneurs

Titled "Entrepreneur," the song explores some familiar entrepreneurial tropes, including the value of experience over a traditional education ("Don't need no college degree/I got my start on Etsy"), and the ability to make some serious cash ("Take the money and run/Take the money and run").

But really, this song can't be explained. You just have to listen. It's…something else.

Check it out below.