Google to Open Campus for Entrepreneurs in Madrid

Former West Coast Editor
Google is growing its entrepreneurial knowledge empire outside of America again. This time the company is opening a campus for startups in Spain.

The $400 billion Internet mammoth’s new Spain location won’t be another massive corporate campus, like its sprawling Mountain View, Calif., Googleplex. Far from it. Think smaller but equally smart. In a short blog post today, Google announced the new space as Campus Madrid. The “new home for innovation in Spain” follows two similar campuses that Google opened two years ago in London and Tel Aviv as part of its burgeoning global startup co-working space initiative.    

Google says its startup incubator campuses, which it also eventually plans to roll out in Warsaw, Poland, Sao Paulo, Brazil and Seoul, South Korea, are spaces “for entrepreneurs to learn, connect, and build companies that will change the world.” Campus participants get exclusive access to mentorship and training led by teams from Google and from area entrepreneurs and local startup community leaders.

“Google began as a startup in garage, and supporting startups remains a very important part of our DNA,” the company said in the Campus Madrid announcement. “We continually see that when people are empowered to dream big and are empowered to take action, that entrepreneurs turn those ideas into growing companies, creating a powerful startup community, solving big problems, and supporting a thriving economy.”

Google, which obviously hasn’t forgotten its humble beginnings, now boasts a far-reaching international presence, with some 70-plus offices in more than 40 countries across the world.

