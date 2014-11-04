Vine

4 Tips for Making Memorable Vine Videos

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2014 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Like any new medium, Vine had no rules or best practices when it launched. As a result, GrapeStory talent head Jerome Jarre and fellow creator Rudy Mancuso had to figure things out as they went along, producing hundreds of videos—some great, some terrible. “I felt like I was learning as Vine was learning itself,” Jarre says. Here are their top tips for making memorable Vines.

Avoid memes and be creative. This past summer, a YouTube video of a girl getting hit by a shovel went viral and spread to Vine, where it was mocked by copycats. Don’t yield to the temptation to join the fray. “Way too many people are doing that, and you’ll just be buried within the hour,” Mancuso says.

The beauty of Vine is that its six-second limit forces boundaries that will push you creatively. “Novelty is rewarded on the internet, and on Vine especially,” Jarre says. “If it’s new, it’s interesting.”

Keep it one-shot simple. Unless you’re skilled with timing and making cuts, don’t try to edit your videos. “People try to raise the bar on Vine because they think they’ll stand out by doing effects like titles, crazy music and cuts, but it doesn’t work,” Mancuso says. 

“Vine is not here to tell a story,” Jarre adds. “You’re here to capture a moment, an interesting moment—boom.”

Get in the shot. “Showing your face is a good way to engage, because when people watch the videos, they are consuming intimately,” says Jarre, who often appears in his own clips. When filming, think about how close your camera phone should be to your head in order to look your best.

Remember the punch line. If you’re making a comedic Vine, save the funniest part for the end. “On almost every Vine video, you find something in the last millisecond, and when it loops, you’re still laughing,” Mancuso says.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Vine

HQ Trivia and Vine Co-Founder Colin Kroll Dies of Apparent Overdose

Vine

Giphy to Offer Tool for Converting Vines to GIFs

Vine

Twitter Is Shutting Down Vine