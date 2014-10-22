My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Viral Videos

Watch IKEA's Spooky Halloween Ad That Pays Perfect Homage to 'The Shining'

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

IKEA is getting into the Halloween spirit -- and reaching into the same bag of tricks that has turned recent promotional efforts into viral magic.

After the furniture retailer skewered Apple’s high-minded television ads with this satirical sketch, IKEA is back with another spoof -- this time of Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 horror classic The Shining. The eerily familiar homage follows a little boy tricycling through the dark and empty store come nighttime. Lamps flicker, billowing curtains look like ghosts and one wall is even scrawled with the word ‘redrug’ (or "red rug").

Suddenly, the boy stops before two figures attired in identical blue dresses -- who turn out to be his parents. “Come and pay with us, Danny,” they beckon, before he wakes from the seeming nightmare and heads with them towards the checkout.

Related: Publicity Stunt Du Jour: Spend the Night at IKEA Thanks to Airbnb

The spot, which already has 400,000 views on YouTube and counting, aims to promote the fact that the store is now open until 11 p.m. daily. IKEA is also hosting a contest, in which it will give 13 lucky fans $30 gift cards if they can spot various products shown within the video.

Check it out below.

Related: Here's What Happened When Three Families Spent the Night at IKEA

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Viral Videos

Watch: Insane Amount of Fish Found Dead on Long Island

Viral Videos

What You Can Learn From the Viral Shenanigans of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Viral Videos

How One Man's Viral Review Turned This Sweet Potato Pie Into a National Phenomenon