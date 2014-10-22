Taylor Swift Tops the Charts With This Surprising 8-Second 'Single'

October 22, 2014 2 min read

Taylor Swift can do no wrong with her fans -- even when she does nothing. The “I Knew You Were Trouble” singer-songwriter is no stranger to chart-topping singles. In fact, two of her tracks have peaked at number one on the U.S. charts, with seven singles hitting the top spot on the charts for the country genre.

Still, this is a first. Swifty has taken the number one slot on the Canadian iTunes chart for a single of static that lasts eight seconds.

Yesterday morning, a bug in the program allowed a single titled “Track 3” to be released from Swift’s latest album, 1989, reports Slate’s Brow Beat blog. The track is eight seconds of white noise. Fans paid $1.29 to download the track and took it to number one, where it remains. Two other (actual) singles from Swift -- “Welcome to New York” and “Shake it Off” -- hold numbers two and three. The full album is scheduled to come out on October 27.

Neither Taylor nor Apple have commented on the incident, but Canada’s National Post summed up the situation. “If there’s ever been any question about the power of Taylor Swift’s name to move records, this should dispel it,” the article says.

