My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Pop Culture

Taylor Swift Tops the Charts With This Surprising 8-Second 'Single'

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Taylor Swift can do no wrong with her fans -- even when she does nothing. The “I Knew You Were Trouble” singer-songwriter is no stranger to chart-topping singles. In fact, two of her tracks have peaked at number one on the U.S. charts, with seven singles hitting the top spot on the charts for the country genre.

Still, this is a first. Swifty has taken the number one slot on the Canadian iTunes chart for a single of static that lasts eight seconds.

Related: Predicting Chart Toppers Before They Make the Climb

Yesterday morning, a bug in the program allowed a single titled “Track 3” to be released from Swift’s latest album, 1989, reports Slate’s Brow Beat blog. The track is eight seconds of white noise. Fans paid $1.29 to download the track and took it to number one, where it remains. Two other (actual) singles from Swift -- “Welcome to New York” and “Shake it Off” -- hold numbers two and three. The full album is scheduled to come out on October 27.

Neither Taylor nor Apple have commented on the incident, but Canada’s National Post summed up the situation. “If there’s ever been any question about the power of Taylor Swift’s name to move records, this should dispel it,” the article says.

Related: Taylor Swift Has High Hopes for the Future of Taylor Swift-Like Music

 

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Pop Culture

8 Inspiring Quotes From Legendary Singer Aretha Franklin

Pop Culture

The CEO of This Toy Company That Made $400 Million So Far This Year Wants You to Do Something You Love

Pop Culture

Marvel Rolls Out New Initiative to Inspire Young Women in STEM