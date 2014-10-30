My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Chipotle

Chipotle Employees Claim the Chain Isn't as Worker-Friendly as You Think

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Reporter
2 min read

Chipotle has managed to craft one of the most progressive reputations in the fast-food and fast-casual restaurant game. Now comes some news that might tarnish that golden reputation a bit.

Class action lawsuits filed by current and former Chipotle workers in Colorado and Minnesota accuse the burrito chain of making employees work extra hours without pay, reports CNN. Employees allege that the restaurant's time-keeping system would automatically punch them out at 12:30 a.m., ignoring that they were still working to clean up the restaurant past that time.

Workers claim that if they complained about the unpaid hours of work, Chipotle would cut their hours or threaten to fire them.

Related: What Happens When a Mall Is Split Between Two Minimum Wages?

The plaintiff is arguing that the wage theft was part of an unofficial policy at the burrito chain. Law firm Fitapelli & Schaffer, which is representing Chipotle workers, is seeking out other "victims of unpaid overtime."

In its defense, Chipotle has denied all allegations of breaking labor laws.

Chipotle has mostly managed to avoid criticism of employee treatment that has hit fast-food franchises such as McDonald's and KFC. The company boasts about its "people culture" that sets it apart from fast-food chains and allows workers to rise through the ranks.

Unlike most fast-food chains, the company can't blame individual franchisees for breaking labor laws and underpaying workers. Chipotle has refused to franchise, allegedly in part to promote its people culture.

This lawsuit could force the public to question if Chipotle is truly worker-friendly or if the chain is just a PR master that knows what customers want to hear. 

Related: Why Chipotle Won't Franchise

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Chipotle

Chipotle Isn't Franchising … Yet. Here's What You Can Do in the Meantime.

Chipotle

Chipotle Founder Ells Takes Over as Sole CEO at Burrito Chain

Chipotle

People Are Saying Chipotle's New Burger Joint Is a Rip-Off of In-N-Out and Five Guys