Halloween

Starbucks, Chipotle and 6 More Food Chains Scare Up Business With Halloween Deals

Too old for trick-or-treating? Never fear: These food chains are handing out their own treats.

Halloween is the perfect opportunity for restaurant chains to promote family-friendly deals. Parents eager to feed kids something other than candy and rowdy partygoers alike are happy to show up at a restaurant in costume – if it means free food.

Check out these eight chains providing spooky deals this Halloween:

Arby's

Forget trick-or-treat: Arby's is serving up "trick or meat." This Halloween, if you say "trick or meat" at the restaurant, you will be rewarded with free bacon on anything from a burger to a milkshake.

Chipotle

Show up at a Chipotle dressed in costume from 5 p.m. until closing, and you can buy a burrito for only $3. Even better, this year Chipotle's Boo-rito event is donating proceeds up to $1 million to the Chipotle Cultivate Foundation, an organization dedicated to sustainable and equitable food.  

Krispy Kreme

A costume is mandatory if you want to celebrate Halloween at Krispy Kreme. Show up in your Halloween-best at participating stores and get a free doughnut of your choice.

IHOP

From 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., children 12 and under can enjoy a free "Scary Face Pancake" at IHOP. If your kid isn't already riding a sugar high, he or she will be after eating the pancake's candy corn teeth and Oreo eyes.

Olive Garden

Olive Garden may be under new leadership this year, but it is still running back free kid's entrees for Halloween. On Oct. 31, kids' meals are free when paired with an adult entrée.

Baja Fresh

Participating Baja Fresh restaurants are offering two "UnBOOlieveable Offers:" free churros with catering orders and free kids meals with the purchase of an adult entrée.

Starbucks

The coffee chain is offering "Franken Frappuccinos" and other grande Frappuccinos for $3 after 2 p.m. this Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The Franken Frappuccino is an appropriately green beverage with a chocolate minty flavor.

Outback Steakhouse

The restaurant chain's Facebook reads, "ATTENTION: Mom and Dad -- Your ghouls, goblins and ghosts eat free on Friday." Fine print limits the offer to two kids’ meals, but still sounds like a tasty offer. 

