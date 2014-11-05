With Help From Zuck, This Campaign Just Became Indiegogo's Most Funded Project Yet

November 5, 2014 2 min read

Crowdfunding tip No. 1: Get Mark Zuckerberg’s attention. If you do, chances are you’ll blow past your crowdfunding goal. Just ask Code.org.

Code.org, a nonprofit that aims to bring computer science education to schools through online tutorials and teacher training, launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo in October with the goal of raising $5 million.

As of today, the campaign has raised almost $3 million, becoming the most funded project in Indiegogo history. The previous record was held by Stone Brewing Company at $2.5 million.

The campaign seeks to introduce 100 million students to an Hour of Code -- or one hour of computer coding training -- as a tie-in with Computer Science Education Week, which runs from Dec. 8 to Dec. 14.

Mark Zuckerberg, the Silicon Valley titan who founded Facebook, has donated $1 million to the cause. On top of that, a team of Code.org donors have comitting to match dollar-for-dollar every dollar donated. The collective of donors includes Microsoft, Google, Salesforce.com, Microsoft-founder Bill Gates, and Reid Hoffman, the co-founder of LinkedIn.

Launched in 2013 by founders Ali and Hadi Partovi, Code.org offers courses in more than 30 languages and its intro class has been used by more than 1.5 million students worldwide.

Have a looksee at the videos below to learn how the money raised will be used to benefit children in classrooms around the world.

