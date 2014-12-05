3 Fears That Halt the Entrepreneurial Journey

December 5, 2014 4 min read

Fear is one of the most common reasons that entrepreneurs don't take action toward realizing their vision and creating what they intended. Many “wantrepreneurs” encounter their doubts and misbeliefs about starting a company and then turn to run.

The secret that separates those who succeed from the ones who don't even start lies in their approach to fear. Here are several forms of fear that arise along the entrepreneurial path and what can be done to move forward.

1. Fear of starting.

Whether you're beginning a new part of the entrepreneurial journey or just created a structure for what your business will look like, the fear of starting can hinder any startup founder from turning a vision into a reality.

If an individual is afraid to take the necessary action to achieve goals and realize a vision, he or she ends up stuck, entrenched with a limited mindset. Once the person begins to shatter these fears, the limitations are lifted and he or she can begin to excel en route to achieving the purpose in mind.

For many, the fear of starting can surface as confusion. Entrepreneurs might feel confused and unsure about the first step to take to begin their journey. This uncertainty can lead to a lack of action and thus limited growth.

To break through the fear of starting, make a list of the top three actions you could take today to bring your vision to reality. Organize them by which actions you'd like most to take.

Then start with the action you least want to do and that makes you the most uncomfortable. Taking these actions will propel you toward realizing your vision and eliminate your fear of starting.

2. Fear of failing.

Another large fear often faced by entrepreneurs is the fear of failure. It can crumble any entrepreneur’s passion for creating.

At every point in an entrepreneur’s life, he or she faces the potential for failure and all the surrounding fears. The more the individual focuses on such fears, the more he or she is drawn in that direction.

A major shift in results comes when the entrepreneur no longer runs from the fear of failure but embraces it. When the individual realizes that failure in one form or another is an inevitable part of the learning process, he or she will adopt a new perspective.

Instead of running from failure, the entrepreneur will now embrace failure and apply the lessons learned so as to advance.

The next time you find yourself facing failure in life or business, take a deep look at the situation. Ask yourself what you can learn from your circumstances and how they can guide you to greater understanding. When you can shift your perspective, your entire business will be transformed.

3. Fear of evolving.

I have witnessed many entrepreneurs, including myself, face the fear of evolving at one time or another. Often entrepreneurs grow their company to a certain point and feel comfortable with the position attained.

When faced with the idea of expansion, they may shy away, fearful of what might occur if they invest more into their company's growth.

A state of evolution and expansion is one that a thriving entrepreneur lives in at every moment. When faced with the fear of expansion, an individual should go toward the situation and take actions to conquer that fear. In doing this, the entrepreneur should surrender the fear of the outcome, having faith that it will only result in his or her highest good and learning.

As an entrepreneur, when you set forth completely into that state of being and release your fears, you will transform your reality into an experience filled with abundance and joy.

