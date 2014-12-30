The 10 Types of Franchises to Watch in 2015

December 30, 2014 15+ min read

Every year we gaze into the future and try to pick 10 franchise categories that will make the biggest splash in the coming 12 months. For 2015, we’ve chosen a mix of established categories that are being invigorated by new ideas, sophomore industries that are just starting to show their strength and promising but unproven concepts.

All 10 categories are listed on the following pages, along with available franchises in each—and some thoughts on just what makes them hot picks for the year ahead.

This list is not a ranking, and inclusion on it is not intended as a recommendation of any paricular company. No matter what type of franchise you’re interested in pursuing, always do your research before investing. Read the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant, and talk to existing franchisees to find out if the opportunity is right for you.

Children's Enrichment

Children's sports, fitness, art and music programs continue to perform well, but STEM is the big word in the enrichment world. In the past few years, several fast-growing franchises have focused on making science, technology, engineering and math fun for kids.

ABC Do-Re-Me!

Music programs

abcdoreme.com

Startup cost: $2.1K-$7.99K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/16

Abrakadoodle

Art-education programs

abrakadoodle.com

Startup cost: $37.8K-$80.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 169/2

Amazing Athletes

Educational sports programs

amazingathletes.com

Startup cost: $38.9K-$48.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 77/0

Athletic Revolution

Youth fitness and athletic training

myathleticrevolution.com

Startup cost: $17.95K-$115.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 67/0

Baby Power/Forever Kids

Play and enrichment programs

babypower.com

Startup cost: $88.2K-$110.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 7/0

Bach to Rock

Music schools

b2rmusic.com

Startup cost: $382K-$534.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/6

Brick by Brick

Lego-building classes, camps, parties

buildbrickbybrick.com

Startup cost: $35.7K-$179.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/2

Bricks Bots & Beakers

Science, technology, engineering

and math camps, classes, parties

bricksbotsbeakers.com

Startup cost: $17.6K-$27.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/2

Bricks 4 Kidz

Lego-engineering classes,

camps, parties

bricks4kidz.com

Startup cost: $33.8K-$51.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 556/2

British Swim School USA

Swimming lessons for ages

3 months and up

britishswimschool.com

Startup cost: $46.9K-$71.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/2

Chef It Up!/Chef It Up 2 Go!

Cooking classes and parties

for children and adults

chefitupkids.com

Startup cost: $10.4K-$54.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/1

CompuChild

Children's technology education

compuchild.com

Startup cost: $18.3K-$33K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 49/2

D-BAT Academies

Indoor baseball and softball training,

batting cages, merchandise

dbat.net

Startup cost: $310.2K-$606.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/0

Drama Kids International

After-school drama classes

and summer camps

dramakidsfranchises.com

Startup cost: $37.8K-$45K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 187/0

Engineering for Kids

Math, science, technology

and engineering activities

engineeringforkids.com

Startup cost: $35.1K-$90.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 106/2

FasTracKids International

Enrichment education

fastrackids.com

Startup cost: $49.4K-$183.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 265/0

Fun Bus Fitness Fun on Wheels

Mobile children's fitness programs

funbuses.com

Startup cost: $85.5K-$135.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 32/0

Genius Kids

Preschool, daycare, public-speaking

enrichment programs

geniuskidsonline.com

Startup cost: $224.9K-$574.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 11/5

Goldfish Swim School Franchising

Infant and child swimming lessons

goldfishswimschool.com

Startup cost: $1.1M-$1.8M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 13/1

Great Play Children's Gyms

Children's gym

greatplay.com

Startup cost: $192.5K-$414.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/1

Gymboree Play & Music

Parent/child play and

learning programs

gymboreeclasses.com

Startup cost: $106.7K-$273.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 701/6

Gym On Wheels

Mobile children's gymnastics

and fitness classes

gymonwheelsfranchise.com

Startup cost: $27.3K-$51.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/3

HappyFeet Legends International

Soccer programs for ages 2 to 18

happysoccerfeet.com

Startup cost: $21.3K-$25.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 145/4

High Touch-High Tech

Science activities for schools/parties

sciencemadefunfranchise.net

Startup cost: $59.9K-$63.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 167/28

Hobby Quest

Enrichment programs, camps, workshops, parties

hobbyquest.com

Startup cost: $39.2K-$54.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/3

Ho Math Chess Learning Center

After-school math, chess and puzzle

learning programs

mathandchess.com

Startup cost: $34.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 10/1

Imagination Yoga

Yoga programs for children

imaginationyoga.com

Startup cost: $7K-$13.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 7/3

i9 Sports

Youth sports leagues, camps

and clinics

i9sportsfranchise.com

Startup cost: $44.9K-$69.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 123/8

IslandTime Treasures

Art-based science, engineering

and math classes

islandtimetreasures.com

Startup cost: $13K-$25.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 8/2

JumpBunch

Mobile children's sports

and fitness programs

jumpbunch.com

Startup cost: $28.2K-$63.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 57/0

Kidokinetics

Mobile children's fitness programs

kidokinetics.com

Startup cost: $42.9K-$57K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/9

KidzArt

Art-education programs, products

and services

kidzart.com

Startup cost: $46.1K-$52.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/0

Kidz On The Go

Mobile children's fitness programs

kidzonthego.com

Startup cost: $100K-$125K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/2

Kinderdance International

Movement/educational programs

kinderdance.com

Startup cost: $14.95K-$46.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 127/2

Leap4Fun

Mobile dance and

gymnastics programs

leap4fun.com

Startup cost: $26.7K-$51.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

LearningRx

Learning enhancement, cognitive

training, reading training

learningrx-franchise.com

Startup cost: $109K-$209K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 90/2

The Little Gym

Development/fitness programs

thelittlegym.com

Startup cost: $159.5K-$394K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 292/0

The Mad Science Group

Science education and

entertainment programs

madscience.org

Startup cost: $71.8K-$92.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 160/0

Mighty Kicks

Mobile soccer programs for

ages 2 to 7

mightykicks.net

Startup cost: $8K-$14K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/1

MindsAhead Academy

Enrichment and tutoring programs

mindsahead.com

Startup cost: $8.7K-$75.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 611/1

Moolah U Franchising

Financial literacy programs for kids

moolahu.com

Startup cost: $33.95K-$45.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/1

My Gym Children's

Fitness Center

Early-learning/fitness programs

mygym.com

Startup cost: $34.3K-$247.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 327/0

My Music Skool

Music lessons, camps, parties

and supplies

mymusicskool.com

Startup cost: $70.5K-$515.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/2

Nutty Scientists

Science education and

entertainment programs

nuttyscientists.com

Startup cost: $40.3K-$54.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 208/2

NZone Sports of America

Sports leagues and camps

for ages 3 to 18

nzonesports.com

Startup cost: $41.1K-$56.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/0

Orange Head Sports Academy

Sports and physical development

programs for ages 5 and younger

orangeheadsportsacademy.com

Startup cost: $18K-$55.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/0

Parisi Speed School

Youth performance training

parisischool.com

Startup cost: $79K-$171.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 82/0

Parker-Anderson Enrichment

Enrichment programs

parkerandersonfranchise.com

Startup cost: $32.5K-$64.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

Professor Egghead

Science Academy

Science and engineering programs

for ages 4 to 12

professoregghead.com

Startup cost: $31.3K-$44.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/2

RedLine Athletics

Youth athletic training

redlineathletics.com

Startup cost: $133.8K-$224.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/0

Romp n' Roll

Recreational and enrichment classes,

camps, parties

rompnroll.com

Startup cost: $177.1K-$256.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 61/3

School of Rock

Music education

schoolofrock.com

Startup cost: $147.9K-$334.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 130/16

Skyhawks Sports

Sports camps and programs

skyhawks.com

Startup cost: $23.3K-$67.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/71

Soccer Shots Franchising

Soccer programs for ages 2 to 8

soccershotsfranchising.com

Startup cost: $18.7K-$25.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 151/8

STEMTech Kids Franchise

Science, technology, engineering

and math programs

stemtechkids.com

Startup cost: $29.8K-$36.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

Studio Grow

Drop-in educational play center

educationalplayassociates.com

Startup cost: $87K-$190K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/3

Taste Buds Kitchen

Culinary entertainment for

children and families

tbkfranchise.com

Startup cost: $187.3K-$306.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

TGA Premier Junior Golf

Youth golf programs

franchisetga.com

Startup cost: $16.2K-$67.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 52/2

TGA Premier Youth Tennis

Youth tennis programs

franchisetga.com

Startup cost: $16.2K-$67.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/2

Tippi Toes Dance

Children's dance classes

tippitoesdance.com

Startup cost: $52K-$62.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/1

Wee Little Arts

Preschool art-education programs

weelittlearts.com

Startup cost: $31.4K-$46.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 8/3

The Whole Child Learning

Children's enrichment/tutoring

wholechild.com

Startup cost: $32.6K-$38.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 46/4

Young Rembrandts Franchise

Art classes for ages 3 to 12

youngrembrandtsfranchise.com

Startup cost: $40.4K-$48.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 100/0

E-Cigarettes

With close to 6 million adults now using e-cigarettes, it's no surprise that stores have started to franchise. But legislators scrambling to catch up with the trend by imposing new regulations could challenge the fledgling industry's growth.

Palm Beach Vapors

Electronic cigarettes and

related products

palmbeachvapors.com

Startup cost: $87.1K-$98.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 11/2

VaporFi

Electronic cigarettes and

related products

vaporfi.com

Startup cost: $89.3K-$159.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 5/7

Vapor Shark

Electronic cigarettes and

related products

vaporshark.com

Startup cost: $91.5K-$153.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 11/9

Fitness

You may hate going to the gym, but in the franchise world, there's nothing but love for the fitness category. Large gym franchises are still going strong, while smaller concepts are gaining muscle by offering niche options, like kickboxing, Pilates, dance and in-home training.

Anytime Fitness

Fitness center

anytimefitness.com

Startup cost: $78.7K-$371.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2,463/36

Baby Boot Camp/Karna Fitness

Prenatal and postnatal fitness;

women's private and

small-group training

babybootcamp.com

Startup cost: $4.7K-$10.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 132/1

Brickhouse Cardio Club

Fitness studio

brickhousecardio.com

Startup cost: $18.95K-$31.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 53/1

Charter Fitness

Fitness club

charterfitness.com

Startup cost: $577.7K-$1.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/35

CKO Kickboxing

Kickboxing fitness classes

ckokickboxing.com

Startup cost: $115.7K-$303.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 43/2

Club Metro USA Franchising

Fitness and wellness services

clubmetrousa.com

Startup cost: $827K-$1.5M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/0

Club Pilates

Pilates classes

clubpilatesstudio.com

Startup cost: $28.8K-$206.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/5

Crunch Franchising

Fitness center

crunchfranchise.com

Startup cost: $304.5K-$1.4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 56/3

EnVie Fitness

Women's fitness studio

enviefranchise.com

Startup cost: $84.6K-$292.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 9/1

The Exercise Coach

Personal training, nutritional guidance

exercisecoach.com

Startup cost: $95.7K-$235.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 19/2

Fit Body Boot Camp

Indoor fitness boot camp

myfitbodybootcamp.com

Startup cost: $27.7K-$100.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 52/0

Fit4Mom

Stroller fitness programs

fit4mom.com

Startup cost: $5.6K-$51.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 245/1

Fitness Revolution

Personal and group fitness training

fitnessrevolutionfranchise.com

Startup cost: $11.6K-$120.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 162/0

Get In Shape For Women

Small-group personal training

for women

getinshapeforwomen.com

Startup cost: $51.3K-$200.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 87/4

Gold's Gym

Gym and fitness center

goldsgym.com

Startup cost: $1M-$3.97M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 574/147

GymGuyz

In-home personal training

gymguyzfranchise.com

Startup cost: $50.7K-$95.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 14/4

iLoveKickboxing.com

Kickboxing fitness classes

myilovekickboxing.com

Startup cost: $110K-$299.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 88/5

Impact Strong

Kickboxing/Fitness

Kickboxing and fitness gym

impactstrong.com

Startup cost: $49.9K-$87.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1

Iron Tribe Fitness

Group personal-training gym

irontribefitness.com

Startup cost: $305K-$438.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/6

Jazzercise

Dance-fitness classes,

conventions, apparel

and accessories

jazzercise.com

Startup cost: $3.5K-$75.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 8,370/3

Koko FitClub

Fitness studio

kokofitclub.com

Startup cost: $203.4K-$342.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 115/4

Kosama

Group fitness

kosama.com

Startup cost: $67.2K-$229.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 27/6

Legacy Fit

24-hour fitness center

legacyfit.com

Startup cost: $207.7K-$381.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

Live 2 B Healthy Senior Fitness

Exercise programs for seniors

franchise.live2bhealthy.com

Startup cost: $37.7K-$48.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/0

The Max Challenge

10-week fitness and

nutrition program

themaxchallenge.com

Startup cost: $65.7K-$209.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 23/1

9Round

Kickboxing fitness programs

9round.com

Startup cost: $52.9K-$92.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 141/3

Orangetheory Fitness

Group personal training

otffranchise.com

Startup cost: $327.6K-$634.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 108/4

Planet Fitness

Fitness club

planetfitness.com

Startup cost: $824.2K-$3.7M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 773/54

Pro Martial Arts Franchise

Martial-arts instruction, fitness

promartialarts.com

Startup cost: $142.1K-$179.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 53/1

Pure Barre

Fitness classes and apparel

purebarre.com

Startup cost: $151.5K-$252.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 228/15

Retro Fitness

Fitness club

retrofitness.net

Startup cost: $1M-$2.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 110/1

Rock Climbing Franchising

Indoor rock-climbing gym

gravityvault.com

Startup cost: $746.4K-$1.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/2

Snap Fitness

24-hour fitness center

snapfitness.com

Startup cost: $107.3K-$258.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,289/125

Tiger-Rock Martial Arts

Martial arts and fitness programs

tigerrockmartialarts.com

Startup cost: $67.8K-$143.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 155/0

Title Boxing Club

Boxing and kickboxing fitness

classes, personal training, apparel

titlefranchise.com

Startup cost: $156.4K-$378K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 135/2

Total Woman Gym + Spa

Fitness and spa services for women

totalwomanfranchising.com

Startup cost: $1.2M-$1.6M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/15

Trumi

Fitness and nutrition coaching

trumi.com

Startup cost: $2.1K-$14.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 17/0

UFC Gym

Fitness, boxing, kickboxing

and MMA classes

ufcgym.com

Startup cost: $244.3K-$594.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 105/18

Xist Fitness

Fitness center

xistfit.com

Startup cost: $694.1K-$1.95M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/2

Paint-and-Sip Studios

First added to our trends list last year, this entertainment concept is still relatively new but already proving itself, with more competitors making an appearance and existing companies experiencing impressive growth.

Bottle & Bottega

Paint-and-sip studio

bottleandbottega.com

Startup cost: $63.2K-$125.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/2

Painting with a Twist

Paint-and-sip studio

paintingwithatwist.com

Startup cost: $94.3K-$131.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 114/0

Pinot's Palette

Paint-and-sip studio

pinotspalette.com

Startup cost: $74.2K-$173.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 86/4

Wine and Design

Paint-and-sip studio

wineanddesignus.com

Startup cost: $35.8K-$83K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 39/1

Pizza

Traditional delivery-focused pizza franchises abound, but it's fast-casual, build-your-own joints using an assembly-line format that are bringing renewed popularity to the sector.

Ameci Pizza & Pasta

Pizza, pasta, sandwiches,

salads, desserts

amecipizzaandpasta.com

Startup cost: $225K-$325K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/3

Aurelio's Pizza

Pizzeria

aureliospizza.com

Startup cost: $864K-$1.2M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 37/3

Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza

Assembly-line pizza

blazepizza.com

Startup cost: $319.8K-$858K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/1

Boston's Restaurant

& Sports Bar

Restaurant and sports bar

bostons.com

Startup cost: $1.1MK-$2.8M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 412/2

Buck's Pizza

Pizza, hoagies, wings, salads

buckspizza.com

Startup cost: $165.5K-$345.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 28/1

Captain Tony's Pizza

& Pasta Emporium

Pizza, pasta, subs, wings

captaintonys.com

Startup cost: $197.6K-$389.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 8/0

CiCi's Pizza

All-you-can-eat pizza buffet

cicispizza.com

Startup cost: $443.8K-$716.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 445/17

Cottage Inn Pizza

Pizza

cottageinn.com

Startup cost: $99K-$195K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 35/13

Donatos Pizza

Pizza, subs, salads

donatospizzafranchise.com

Startup cost: $390.4K-$552.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 100/52

DoubleDave's

Pizzaworks Systems

Pizza and beer restaurant

doubledaves.com

Startup cost: $205.5K-$344K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 33/2

Figaro's Pizza

Pizza, take-and-bake pizza

figaros.com

Startup cost: $123K-$398.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 61/0

Flippin' Pizza

Pizza, salads

flippinpizza.com

Startup cost: $221.3K-$398.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 17/2

Fox's Pizza Den

Pizza, sandwiches, salads, wings

foxspizza.com

Startup cost: $110.6K-$210.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 263/0

Happy Joe's

Pizza, pasta, sandwiches, salads,

frozen yogurt

happyjoes.com

Startup cost: $189K-$992.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 43/10

Happy's Pizza

Pizza, ribs, chicken, seafood

happyspizza.com

Startup cost: $336.5K-$608K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 88/0

Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs

Pizza, subs, bread, wings, salads

hungryhowies.com

Startup cost: $228K-$432.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 532/18

Jet's Pizza

Pizza, subs, wings, salads

jetspizza.com

Startup cost: $370.7K-$541.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 310/26

LaRosa's

Pizza, Italian food

larosas.com

Startup cost: $1.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 50/14

Ledo Pizza

Pizza, subs, pasta

ledopizza.com

Startup cost: $126.3K-$442K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 96/0

Marco's Franchising

Pizza, subs, wings, cheese bread

marcosfranchising.com

Startup cost: $207.8K-$530.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 523/0

NYPD Pizza

Pizza

nypdpizzeria.com

Startup cost: $304.7K-$789.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/2

Old Chicago Pizza

& Taproom

Pizza and craft-beer restaurant

ocfranchising.com

Startup cost: $1.3M-$2.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 38/58

Papa John's International

Pizza

papajohns.com

Startup cost: $129.9K-$644.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3,756/731

Papa Murphy's

Take-and-bake pizza

papamurphys.com

Startup cost: $226K-$414.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,356/76

Perfect Pizza

Pizza

perfectpizzacompany.com

Startup cost: $118.9K-$408.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/2

Pizza Factory

Pizza, pasta, sandwiches

pizzafactory.com

Startup cost: $151K-$568.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 104/2

Pizza Hut

Pizza, pasta, wings

pizzahutfranchise.com

Startup cost: $297K-$2.1M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 12,956/2,011

Pizza Ranch

Pizza, chicken, salad bar, buffet

pizzaranch.com

Startup cost: $1M-$2.8M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 177/7

Pizza Rev

Assembly-line pizza, salads

pizzarev.com

Startup cost: $518.5K-$960.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/8

Pizza Schmizza

Pizza

schmizza.com

Startup cost: $91K-$361.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 24/0

Red Boy Pizza Franchising

Pizza

redboypizza.com

Startup cost: $186K-$407K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/2

RedBrick Pizza

Pizza

redbrickpizza.com

Startup cost: $199K-$570.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/0

Rosati's Pizza

Pizza, Italian food

rosatisfranchising.com

Startup cost: $117.2K-$979.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 103/16

Russo's

Pizza, pasta, salad, sandwiches

nypizzeria.com

Startup cost: $451.4K-$1.4M

Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/5

Sam & Louie's

Italian restaurant

samandlouiespizza.com

Startup cost: $327.5K-$468.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/2

Toppers Pizza

Pizza, breadsticks

toppers.com

Startup cost: $362.1K-$548.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 62/0

Villa Fresh Italian Kitchen

Pizza, Italian food

villaenterprises.com

Startup cost: $296.95K-$894K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 113/156

Your Pie

Assembly-line pizza

yourpie.com

Startup cost: $255K-$436.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 16/2

Z Pizza

Pizza, sandwiches, salads, calzones

zpizza.com

Startup cost: $248K-$357K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 86/11

Potatoes

Is the humble spud ready to go from side dish to starring role? A handful of new franchises are betting on it by offering menus featuring baked potatoes, fries, tater tots, chips and nothing else.

French Fry Heaven

Gourmet fries

frenchfryheaven.com/franchise

Startup cost: $118.9K-$339.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 18/2

Jimmy's Seaside Fries

Fries, tater tots, desserts

seasidefries.com

Startup cost: $105.6K-$181.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/1

Potatopia Franchise

Potatoes, fries, potato chips,

toppings

potatopia.com

Startup cost: $182.7K-$590.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/3

3 Potato 4

Baked organic fries

3potato4potato.com

Startup cost: $86.7K-$118.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/1

Property Management

In the wake of the housing market crash of 2008, the number of rental properties rose--and so did the need for people to manage those properties. The success of the franchises that stepped up to fill that need has attracted a healthy group of new competitors.

All County Property Management

Franchise

Property management

allcountyfranchise.com

Startup cost: $49.7K-$88.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 34/1

Keyrenter Property Management

Franchise

Residential property management

keyrenterfranchise.com

Startup cost: $37K-$79K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/3

Property Management

Commercial and residential

property management

propertymanagementinc.com

Startup cost: $29.8K-$54.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 80/2

Real Property Management

Property management

realpropertymgt.com

Startup cost: $56.6K-$99.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 260/0

Renters Warehouse USA

Property management

professionallandlords.com

Startup cost: $43.3K-$96.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 8/1

Wallace Property Management

Group

Property management

wallacepmgfranchise.com

Startup cost: $50.4K-$71.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/0

Senior Care

Senior home care has become one of the mainstays of franchising, but the field continues to evolve. New companies are competing with their more established counterparts by introducing additional services like patient advocacy and assisted-living placement.

Acti-Kare

Nonmedical home care

actikare.com

Startup cost: $32.6K-$51.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 73/0

Always Best Care

Senior Services

Medical and nonmedical home care,

assisted-living placement

alwaysbestcare.com

Startup cost: $60.2K-$109.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 189/0

Amada Senior Care

Senior care

amadaseniorcare.com

Startup cost: $92.2K-$171.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 15/1

AmeriCare Alliance

Nonmedical home care

americareinfo.com

Startup cost: $89K-$130K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 25/0

Assisted Living Locators

Senior-care referrals and

senior-living placement

assistedlivinglocators.com

Startup cost: $59.3K-$70.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 21/2

Assisting Hands Home Care

Home care, respite care

assistinghands.com

Startup cost: $67.6K-$135K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 58/3

BrightStar Care

Medical/nonmedical home care,

medical staffing

brightstarfranchise.com

Startup cost: $93.3K-$172.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 256/2

CarePatrol Franchise Systems

Assisted-living referral and placement

carepatrol.com

Startup cost: $59K-$73.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 115/1

Caring Senior Service

Home care

caringfranchise.com

Startup cost: $58K-$98.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 55/4

ComForcare Senior Services

Nonmedical home care

comforcarefranchise.com

Startup cost: $77.8K-$141.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 194/0

Comfort Keepers

Home care

comfortkeepersfranchise.com

Startup cost: $77.6K-$109.96K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 790/0

Companion Connection

Senior Care

Medical/nonmedical personal care

companionconnectionseniorcare.com

Startup cost: $25.8K-$45.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 138/2

eHomecare

Nonmedical home care

ehomecare.org

Startup cost: $62.8K-$91K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

Executive Care

Home health care

executivehomecare.com

Startup cost: $104.8K-$172.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/2

FirstLight HomeCare

Nonmedical home care

firstlightfranchise.com

Startup cost: $85.3K-$128.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 86/0

Golden Heart

Senior Care

Nonmedical home care

goldenheartseniorcare.com

Startup cost: $49.8K-$75.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 34/0

Granny Nannies

Licensing Group

Home care

grannynannies.com

Startup cost: $59.6K-$99.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 26/3

Griswold Home Care

Nonmedical home care

griswoldhomecare.com

Startup cost: $98.5K-$121.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 251/10

Hallmark Homecare

Caregiver search, recruitment

and placement

hallmarkhomecare.com

Startup cost: $13.9K-$26.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 75/0

Home Care Assistance

Nonmedical home care

homecareassistance.com

Startup cost: $90.3K-$205.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 82/17

Home Helpers/Direct Link

Medical/nonmedical personal care

homehelpershomecare.com

Startup cost: $64.5K-$104.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 652/0

Home Instead Senior Care

Nonmedical senior care

homeinstead.com

Startup cost: $99K-$114.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1,011/5

Homewatch CareGivers

Home care, nursing-care

coordination, memory care

homewatchcaregivers.com/franchise

Startup cost: $83.3K-$136K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 230/3

HomeWell Senior Care

Home care

homewellfranchising.com

Startup cost: $60.5K-$116.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 36/0

Ikor USA

Patient advocacy and guardianship

for seniors and the disabled

ikoradvocates.com

Startup cost: $78.1K-$140.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 15/0

In Home Personal Services

Nonmedical senior care

ihps.com

Startup cost: $73K-$133K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/5

Interim Healthcare

Medical home care, medical staffing

interimhealthcare.com

Startup cost: $115.5K-$188.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 523/0

Libertana

Medical/nonmedical home care,

hospice services,

home-accessibility products

libertana.com

Startup cost: $98K-$140K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 3/1

Nurse Next Door

Home Care Services

Medical/nonmedical home care

nursenextdoorfranchise.com

Startup cost: $134.6K-$180.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 75/1

Preferred HealthStaff

Home care, medical staffing

preferredhealthstaff.com

Startup cost: $62.1K-$94.7K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/2

Qualicare

Medical/nonmedical home care,

patient advocacy

qualicare.com

Startup cost: $74.7K-$130.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 48/3

Right at Home

Home care, medical staffing

rightathomefranchise.com

Startup cost: $76.7K-$127.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 404/1

Senior Helpers

Personal, companion and

Alzheimer's home care

seniorhelpers.com

Startup cost: $81.3K-$117.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 256/0

The Senior's Choice

Nonmedical home care

theseniorschoice.com

Startup cost: $34K-$51K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 182/0

Seniors Helping Seniors

Nonmedical home care

seniorshelpingseniors.com

Startup cost: $86.8K-$123.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 249/2

Seronda

Senior Services Franchising

Senior care

serondaseniorservices.com

Startup cost: $25K-$33.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

Synergy HomeCare

Nonmedical home care

synergyhomecare.com

Startup cost: $56.1K-$135.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 280/0

Touching Hearts At Home

Nonmedical home care for seniors

and the disabled

touchinghearts.com

Startup cost: $47.4K-$67.95K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 39/0

Visiting Angels

Nonmedical home care

livingassistance.com

Startup cost: $60.8K-$98.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 485/0

Spa Services

In just over a decade, the massage business has become one of franchising's most competitive areas. Other spa and beauty services, like waxing, threading and spray tanning, are following its lead to reach more customers through franchising.

Bellacures

Nail salon

bellacures.com

Startup cost: $112.3K-$260.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 8/0

The Birthday Suit

Body waxing, skincare products

thebirthdaysuit.com

Startup cost: $139.7K-$316.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

BodyBrite USA

IPL hair removal and skin care

bodybriteusa.com

Startup cost: $114.4K-$177.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 202/0

Compassionate Beauty

Boutique and spa for

women with cancer

compassionatebeauty.com

Startup cost: $177.9K-$419.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/1

Elements Massage

Therapeutic massage services

elementsmassage.com

Startup cost: $211.8K-$386.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 179/0

Footy Rooty

Foot and body massage

footyrooty.com

Startup cost: $90.5K-$169.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/2

Hand and Stone Massage

and Facial Spa

Massage and spa services

handandstone.com

Startup cost: $393.5K-$488.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 159/2

Infinite Glow Tanning

Mobile spray tanning

infiniteglowtanning.com

Startup cost: $23.6K-$32.1K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

iTan Franchising

UV tanning, spray tanning,

spa services

itanfranchising.com

Startup cost: $326K-$650K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 22/8

LashDip

Semi-permanent mascara,

eyebrow services, cosmetics

lashdip.com

Startup cost: $117.8K-$208.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 0/1

The Lash Lounge

Eyelash extensions,

cosmetic products,

apparel, accessories

thelashlounge.com

Startup cost: $247.5K-$376.8K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/3

LaVida Massage

Massage and spa services

lavidamassage.com

Startup cost: $160.3K-$290K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 54/1

LunchBox

(A Waxing Salon)

Body waxing

lunchboxwax.com

Startup cost: $136.3K-$312K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 4/2

Massage Envy Spa

Therapeutic massage

and facial services

massageenvy.com

Startup cost: $412.6K-$938.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 999/0

Massage Heights

Therapeutic massage services

and products

massageheights.com

Startup cost: $257.95K-$606.2K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 107/2

MassageLuXe

Therapeutic massage, facials,

waxing

massageluxe.com

Startup cost: $195.5K-$397.3K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 16/7

Palm Beach Tan

Tanning

palmbeachtan.com

Startup cost: $555.1K-$821.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 232/174

The Palms Tanning Resort

Tanning

thepalmstanningresort.com

Startup cost: $489.8K-$517K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 1/4

Planet Beach Franchising

Automated spa, sunless and

UV-treatment services

myplanetbeachfranchise.com

Startup cost: $164.5K-$324.98K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 215/0

Seva Beauty

Threading, eyelash extensions,

waxing, spa services and products

sevabeautyfranchise.com

Startup cost: $141K-$206K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 78/4

Spa810 Laser, Skin & Massage

Laser hair removal, facials,

therapeutic massage

spa810.com

Startup cost: $328.2K-$557.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 2/1

The Tan Company

Tanning services, skincare

and beauty products

thetanco.com

Startup cost: $393.4K-$739.9K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 32/10

Waxing the City

Facial and body waxing

waxingthecity.com

Startup cost: $86.3K-$287.98K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 12/2

The Woodhouse Day Spa

Spa services, bath and

body products

woodhousespas.com

Startup cost: $499.1K-$658.4K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 39/2

Vending

Vending has long been a popular avenue for those looking to start their own business, yet it has rarely been franchised--until recently. The success of these new ventures is likely to attract even more vending companies to the franchise model in the future.

Burritobox

Burrito vending machines

theboxbrands.com

Startup cost: $55.4K-$62K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 6/5

Fresh Healthy Vending

Snack and beverage

vending machines

freshvending.com

Startup cost: $119.3K-$206.6K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 185/35

HUMAN Healthy Vending

Healthful-food distribution

healthyvending.com

Startup cost: $62.99K-$133.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 142/6

IceBorn

Ice and water vending machines

ice-born.com

Startup cost: $27.1K-$205.5K

Total franchises/co.-owned: 30/145