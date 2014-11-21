My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Business Etiquette

What the Uber Snafu Teaches About Avoiding Inappropriate Public Statements

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Co-owner and president of Lyman PR
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Comments uttered by Uber's senior vice president of business, Emil Michael, at a private dinner held by the company last week have created quite a stir.

Michael suggested his company embark on opposition research to fight journalist critics of Uber like Sarah Lacy, BuzzFeed reported

There’s no denying his reported remarks were made in poor taste and no matter how good a leader someone aspires to be, he or she might end up muttering inappropriate comments, especially when frustrated.

This fiasco has been an opportunity to reflection on how I’d like to handle myself should such a situation arise. The following are five golden communication rules for business and life.

Related: A Brief History of Uber's Controversies

1. Think before speaking.

Always remember there’s no such thing as off the record. You can’t unspeak words once they’re out. While people can forgive, forgetting is less likely.

Even if your statement is not going to be reported and you have asked it to not be attributed to you, should you really be saying it? 

2. Assign value to the corporate reputation.

Maintaining a company's brand is the responsibility of all employees. 

When you act or speak out of turn, this reflects on those around you, even if you did not ask to represent the village. Think about what you're saying and what it portrays.

I'm not saying don't be yourself but rather before you act out of anger, stop to consider whom this will impact. Remember, you’re not only representing yourself but also your company, and your simple words can damage the business. 

3. Deal with anger constructively.

Anger can be a recipe for gastrointestinal distress and getting even doesn't solve anything. While Michael didn't do what he said he was going to do, what good would come out of remarks like this anyway?

Even the thoughts he shared were toxic for himself and the company.  Remember this oft-repeated wisdom: Holding on to anger is like grasping a hot coal with the intent of throwing it at someone else. You are the one who gets burned. 

4. Be mature.

People talk behind another person's back and fail to take the matter up directly with the individual in question. If you have a problem or concern about someone, handle it like an adult and discuss it with the individual first. Very rarely does a business benefit from the rumor mill. 

5. Treat others fairly.

Another saying as old as time and worth repeating is this: Treat others how you would like to be treated. Ultimately, what you put into the world is what you get back.

This notion can lead to better business and happier employees and customers, not to mention an improved environment all around.  

If you don't have anything nice to say,  don't speak at all. 

There’s already plenty of negativity in the world. Do your best to put positive vibes out there.  

Have you ever dealt with a corporate executive's public-speaking blunder

Related: Correcting Leadership Communication Mishaps

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From
The Hero Factor

The Hero Factor

Buy From
Total Alignment

Total Alignment

Buy From
The Business of Good

The Business of Good

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Business Etiquette

How to Rock the Company Picnic and Go Home With Your Reputation Intact

Business Etiquette

What the Uber Snafu Teaches About Avoiding Inappropriate Public Statements

Business Etiquette

3 Simple Ways to Avoid a Business Faux Pas