Would You Eat a Doughnut Stuffed With Mac & Cheese?

November 28, 2014 1 min read

How far is too far when it comes to doughnut mashups?

Philadelphia’s burger joint PYT seems determined to find out, cooking up some of the strangest combinations in the culinary universe. Earlier this week, the restaurant revealed its latest creation: the Bacon Mac & Cheese Doughnut.

The mashup stuffs a warm glazed doughnut full of mac & cheese. The whole thing is covered in crumbled bacon.

While the treat may seem extreme, to say the least, PYT claims that it is selling 50 of the doughnuts every day.

Previous PYT attempts to push the limits of doughnut creation have yielded monstrosities and marvels including the Doh! Nut doughnut-cheeseburger with chocolate-covered bacon, the Buffalo Chicken Doughnut Burger and the Doughnut Fried Chicken Sammy.

