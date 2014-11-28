My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mashup

Would You Eat a Doughnut Stuffed With Mac & Cheese?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Would You Eat a Doughnut Stuffed With Mac & Cheese?
Image credit: PYT via Facebook
The Bacon Mac & Cheese Donut
Reporter
1 min read

How far is too far when it comes to doughnut mashups?

Philadelphia’s burger joint PYT seems determined to find out, cooking up some of the strangest combinations in the culinary universe. Earlier this week, the restaurant revealed its latest creation: the Bacon Mac & Cheese Doughnut.

The mashup stuffs a warm glazed doughnut full of mac & cheese. The whole thing is covered in crumbled bacon.

Related: Restaurants Ask Customers to #DineSmall on Small Business Saturday

While the treat may seem extreme, to say the least, PYT claims that it is selling 50 of the doughnuts every day. 

Previous PYT attempts to push the limits of doughnut creation have yielded monstrosities and marvels including the Doh! Nut doughnut-cheeseburger with chocolate-covered bacon, the Buffalo Chicken Doughnut Burger and the Doughnut Fried Chicken Sammy.  

Related: How These 8 Restaurant Chains Are Mixing Up Their Menus for Thanksgiving

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From
No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Mashup

Oreo Biscuits Are the Latest Food Mashup

Food

Check Out the 'Macaronut,' the Macaron-Doughnut Mashup

Food Businesses

The 12 Most Ridiculous Foods From State Fairs Across America