The Recruiter-Job Seeker Disconnect You Can't Afford to Ignore

January 26, 2015 4 min read

Sometimes, recruiters and job seekers don’t see eye to eye -- and not just on what constitutes business casual.

In recent years a huge disconnect has developed between how job seekers discover positions and the way recruiters find candidates

It all boils down to how recruiters and job seekers are using mobile devices and social media. In a survey done last year by my company, Jobvite, of more than 2,100 job seekers, 76 percent of those who used social media said they found their current position through Facebook.

But only 66 percent of more than 1,850 recruiting individuals surveyed by my firm in another study last year are active on Facebook.

What’s more, in that Jobvite study, 73 percent of the respondents said they successfully hired a candidate through social media, but 33 percent said they spent nothing on social recruiting.

As candidates flock to both mobile devices and social media during the job hunt, this new recruiting opportunity can bring companies even closer to the talent they need to flourish.

Quality candidates affect the bottom line of every company: Top employees spur productivity, add value and bring in revenue.

Great talent can be a tweet or mobile interaction away. It’s time for recruiters to start paying attention to every channel or run the risk of missing out.