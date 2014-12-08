My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Bitcoin

Operator of Bitcoin Stock Exchange Penalized By the SEC

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Operator of Bitcoin Stock Exchange Penalized By the SEC
Image credit: Reuters | Jonathan Ernst
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) headquarters in Washington.
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

U.S. securities regulators on Monday ordered the operator of a stock exchange, which allowed clients to use Bitcoin to trade in certain securities, to pay $68,000 to resolve claims that he did not register the exchanges.

Ethan Burnside and his company BTC Trading Corp operated two online exchanges through which account holders could buy, sell and trade securities of companies in the virtual currency business between 2012 and 2013, the Securities and Exchange Commission said.

Burnside and BTC neither admitted nor denied the charges.

Burnside agreed to be barred from the securities industry but will be able to reapply after two years. His lawyer could not be immediately reached for comment.

The exchanges had solicited more than 10,000 users who had opened online accounts and executed more than 425,000 traders, the SEC said.

The settlement requires Burnside to pay $58,387 in profits and interest, and a penalty of $10,000.

(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Bitcoin

Bad News Day for Bitcoin: It's Destroying the World and Bank Accounts

Bitcoin

Bitcoin: The Swindle of the Century

Bitcoin

New Research Shows Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise Was a Scam