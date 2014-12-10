How Technology Is Ruining Sleep -- and How to Fix the Problem (Infographic)

December 10, 2014 1 min read

Sleep is a simple, basic process that has gotten complicated with the advent of televisions, tablet and smartphones. Not only do these gadgets emit a strong light, but the notifications of emails, texts and social media updates at all hours can seriously hinder your shut-eye.

The stats from a study by the National Sleep Foundation show just how elusive sleep can be. While 60 percent of 13 to 64 year olds experience problems sleeping, a whopping 63 percent of those surveyed did not feel they get enough sleep. That feeling is not surprising when you consider that 15 percent of 19 to 64 year olds get less than six hours sleep on weeknights. Lack of sleep has been linked with health problems including depression, obesity and cardiovascular disease.

Over at U.K.-based Big Brand Beds, we found a handy infographic that shows just how modern gadgets interrupt the sleep cycle. Rest easy, though, because it also shows ways to help induce some solid REM. Read on to have an easier time nodding off, starting tonight.

