Infographics

How Technology Is Ruining Sleep -- and How to Fix the Problem (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sleep is a simple, basic process that has gotten complicated with the advent of televisions, tablet and smartphones. Not only do these gadgets emit a strong light, but the notifications of emails, texts and social media updates at all hours can seriously hinder your shut-eye.

The stats from a study by the National Sleep Foundation show just how elusive sleep can be. While 60 percent of 13 to 64 year olds experience problems sleeping, a whopping 63 percent of those surveyed did not feel they get enough sleep. That feeling is not surprising when you consider that 15 percent of 19 to 64 year olds get less than six hours sleep on weeknights. Lack of sleep has been linked with health problems including depression, obesity and cardiovascular disease.

Over at U.K.-based Big Brand Beds, we found a handy infographic that shows just how modern gadgets interrupt the sleep cycle. Rest easy, though, because it also shows ways to help induce some solid REM. Read on to have an easier time nodding off, starting tonight.

Click to Enlarge+
How Technology Is Ruining Sleep -- and How to Fix the Problem (Infographic)

 

Related: The Beginner’s Guide to Getting Better Sleep

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Infographics

Infographic: Here Are the 15 Most Entrepreneurial Cities in the U.S.

Infographics

Analysis: These Cities Are Home to the Highest-Income Entrepreneurs

Infographics

What Does Big Tech Know About You? Basically Everything.