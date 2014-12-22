Leadership

3 Things Every Leader Can Learn From Seattle's Star Quarterback Russell Wilson

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Senior Director of Marketing Communications at SAP
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Seattle is a football town and Seattle loves its Seahawks.

On any given Sunday you will find the masses of Seattle fans in Seahawks jerseys as they cheer on the defending Super Bowl champions. It’s like everyone in Seattle is part of something bigger than himself or herself. 

While the Seahawks are a loose community that welcomes everyone, its members and the city as a whole take leadership cues and inspiration from one individual in particular: Russell Wilson, the starting quarterback.

Since he joined the team, Russell has been a leader both on and off the field. As athletic role models go, the city of Seattle couldn’t have done much better.

Related: 5 Everyday Actions That Help Leaders Grow

On the field he leads the team with focus and most importantly: composure.

If you watch a game, even when he is on the run and a play seems to be breaking down, Russell looks calm and composed.

How this relates to leadership: Leaders need to be able to fly above the noise and remain calm even in moments of chaos. If the leader appears calm others will feed off that energy. Even when you are losing people need to see confidence in their leader. Are we going to make it? Will we persevere? The eyes tell the story and on the field, Russell personifies composure.

Another one of Russell’s greatest leadership attributes is his willingness to lead by example.

Every Tuesday you will find Russell at Seattle Children’s Hospital, something he has done week after week since he came to Seattle.

Related: 9 Habits of High-Performing Business Leaders

Recently his involvement has helped bring the spotlight to a new immunotherapy treatment for childhood cancer, developed at The Ben Towne Center for Childhood Cancer Research that serves as the catalyst for the Strong Against Cancer program.

Russell also encourages the empowerment of others through the Why Not You Foundation.

How this relates to leadership: Every leader needs to put action behind his or her words. There is a difference between believing in something and standing for something. Customers, partners, and employees want to stand behind people who truly stand for something. Talk is cheap. Actions are what matter most.

Lastly, one of Russell’s core leadership tactics resides in his philosophy that the separation is in the preparation. As a world-class athlete Russell has shown what can be done on the field when you spend extra time off of it studying game film and working on the game plan.

How this relates to leadership: For any business to be successful, leaders need to have the same mentality. What is the competition doing? What do our customers want? Are our employees happy and motivated? These are important questions to address and the best way to deliver great answers is to spend the time studying and preparing.

Related: The Secret to Keeping Young, Ambitious Talent? Let Them Go.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Leadership

3 Ways to Build a Customer-Centric Company Culture

Leadership

It's Time to Bring These 5 White-Collar Perks to the Wider Workforce

Leadership

Taking Coronavirus Uncertainty Head-On: A Small-Business Owner's Guide