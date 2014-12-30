Inspiration

15 Inspirational Quotes to Motivate You in the New Year

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The start of the New Year is a good time to reflect on the year past and to make a new start, whether in your career, your relationships or your health. Post these quotes in areas where you can see them as the year starts and keep them in mind throughout the year to help inspire you to make next year the best ever.

Quotes for your career.

If you are considering changing careers in the new year, or if you want to advance in your current career, there are many quotes that will inspire you to do what is necessary to achieve those goals. Once you have established the career goals you hope to reach this year, post these inspiring quotes in conspicuous places so that you see them often. They will help you focus on your goals and work toward success.

“One of the huge mistakes people make is that they try to force an interest on themselves. You don't choose your passions; your passions choose you.” --Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon

“A dream doesn't become reality through magic; it takes sweat, determination, and hard work.” --Colin Powell

Inspirational Quotes

“A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new.”--Albert Einstein

“Have the courage to follow your heart and intuition. They somehow already know what you truly want to become. Everything else is secondary.” --Steve Jobs

“Never continue in a job you don't enjoy. If you're happy in what you're doing, you'll like yourself, you'll have inner peace. And if you have that...you will have had more success than you could possibly have imagined.”--Johnny Carson

Inspirational Quotes

Quotes for your personal life.

Whether you are looking for your soul mate or are struggling in a relationship, the new year is the best time to take stock and determine what direction you want to head in those relationships. These quotes are perfect for those who are seeking guidance in their relationships with others, whether it is a significant other or family member. Review them often throughout the year as a way to refresh what you were thinking when the year began.

“You can talk with someone for years, everyday, and still, it won't mean as much as what you can have when you sit in front of someone, not saying a word, yet you feel that person with your heart, you feel like you have known the person for forever.... connections are made with the heart, not the tongue.”
- C. JoyBell C.

Inspirational Quotes

“Well, it seems to me that the best relationships -- the ones that last -- are frequently the ones that are rooted in friendship. You know, one day you look at the person and you see something more than you did the night before. Like a switch has been flicked somewhere. And the person who was just a friend is... suddenly the only person you can ever imagine yourself with.”
- Gillian Anderson

“Every couple needs to argue now and then. Just to prove that the relationship is strong enough to survive. Long-term relationships, the ones that matter, are all about weathering the peaks and the valleys.”
- Nicholas Sparks

“When you hold a grudge, you want someone else’s sorrow to reflect your level of hurt but the two rarely meet.”
- Steve Maraboli

“The love of family and the admiration of friends is much more important than wealth and privilege.” - Charles Kuralt

Inspirational Quotes

Quotes for healthy lifestyle.

The most common New Year’s resolution people make is to begin living a healthier lifestyle. People decide to eat healthier and to begin exercising, hoping to lose weight or just get in better shape for the upcoming bathing suit season. These quotes can help keep you on track in order to reach your health and fitness goals.

“No disease that can be treated by diet should be treated with any other means.” - Maimonides

“I've realized that I'm more important than food is. I love a big slice of pizza, but I love myself more. Being thin is about changing the way you think about yourself. It's about saying that you deserve to be healthy.” - Valerie Bertinelli

”There's no quick or magical way to lose weight. You just have to do it the natural way - diet and exercise and stick to it - and be able to do it at your own pace.” - Jordin Sparks

“Change doesn’t come in nickels and dimes. It comes in dedication and sweat.” - Toni Sorenson

Inspirational Quotes

“Exercise is a great leveler. It doesn't matter how rich you are, you can't just buy your way into a great body. You have to do the work. I find that comforting. It's one of the few things in life where we're all on a level playing field.” - Vinnie Tortorich

These inspirational quotes can keep you motivated and focused on the goals you set for yourself in the New Year.

