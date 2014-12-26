My Queue

Technology

Hold the Rocks: This Digital Stick Concept Chills Cocktails Without Ice

Hold the Rocks: This Digital Stick Concept Chills Cocktails Without Ice
Image credit: Yanko Design
Chilling Sip Stick
Former West Coast Editor
2 min read

Liquor on the rocks is a chilled treat, right up until the rocks melt and water it down. Sometimes a little melted ice is a good thing, mellowing a stiff drink out. Other times it’s not, especially if you’re a slow sipper who doesn’t like watery cocktails.

If only there were a new, ice-free way to keep your drink cold -- and colder longer. Enter the Chilling Sip Stick, a digital cooling stick/stirrer envisioned by Yanko Design that would quickly chill your drinks, yep, without ice.

Too bad it’s just a concept for now because it looks pretty -- forgive the cheesy pun here -- cool. The electric, rechargeable blue wand, which looks a lot like a chopstick, is super simple. It features only an on/off switch and a “superconductivity cooling panel” that appears to be made of metal.

Users would be able to set the temperature on the cooling panel to “help maintain the same coolness till the last drop.” A pendulum embedded in the Chilling Sip Stick would continuously chill the liquid it’s submerged in. No freezer necessary and no alcohol-diluting ice. And to that, we say cheers.

