Hold the Rocks: This Digital Stick Concept Chills Cocktails Without Ice

December 26, 2014 2 min read

Liquor on the rocks is a chilled treat, right up until the rocks melt and water it down. Sometimes a little melted ice is a good thing, mellowing a stiff drink out. Other times it’s not, especially if you’re a slow sipper who doesn’t like watery cocktails.

Related: Your Next Cocktail Could Be Concocted By This Robotic Bartender

If only there were a new, ice-free way to keep your drink cold -- and colder longer. Enter the Chilling Sip Stick, a digital cooling stick/stirrer envisioned by Yanko Design that would quickly chill your drinks, yep, without ice.

Too bad it’s just a concept for now because it looks pretty -- forgive the cheesy pun here -- cool. The electric, rechargeable blue wand, which looks a lot like a chopstick, is super simple. It features only an on/off switch and a “superconductivity cooling panel” that appears to be made of metal.

Related: How We Got Our Unlikely At-Home Cocktail Mixer on Store Shelves

Users would be able to set the temperature on the cooling panel to “help maintain the same coolness till the last drop.” A pendulum embedded in the Chilling Sip Stick would continuously chill the liquid it’s submerged in. No freezer necessary and no alcohol-diluting ice. And to that, we say cheers.

Related: Entrepreneur's Top 10 Crazy Tech Articles of 2014