A 'Smart' Belt Automatically Adjusts to Keep Your Pants Up
Image credit: Emily Price
Guest Writer
Technology Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

LAS VEGAS – This year at the Consumer Electronics Show, one company is going after a whole new space: Your pants.

Looking to disrupt a technology we've used for centuries, Bertrand Duplant of French startup Emiota has created a new "smart belt" that ensures you never get caught with your pants down. Belty has an electric-powered motor in its buckle that senses when you could use a little extra room, or when it needs to tighten up. Useful for more than just eating big meals, the belt keeps your pants at the optimal comfort level whether you’re sitting down, standing up or moving around.

An accompanying app (because of course it has its own app), allows you to set restrictions on how loose or tight the belt can get so you don’t unexpectedly end up in an uncomfortable situation.

More than just a support device, Belty also works as a fitness tracker. That means you can leave the FitBit at home and track your steps via giant belt buckle throughout the day.

Sure, an electronic belt might sound like a dream come true, but don’t get too excited just yet — Belty is still in prototype form, with no official release date or pricing ready to be announced.

