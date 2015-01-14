My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Business Travel

This Guy's Flight Is One He Won't Soon Forget

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Guy's Flight Is One He Won't Soon Forget
Image credit: Chris O'Leary via Twitter
Chris O'Leary
Entrepreneur Staff
Director of the Entrepreneur Partner Studio
2 min read

This is perhaps every business traveler's dream come true. And it's apparently a true story.

We've already heard about the guy who spent a night alone in an airport terminal (and was inspired to create a viral music video about it). Now we have Chris O'Leary who was the only passenger on a recent Delta Airlines flight from Cleveland to New York City's LaGuardia airport. 

That's right. Bedsides the flight crew, O' Leary had the entire 76-seat plane to himself.

Related: First-Class Macadamia Nut Case Prompts Korean Air Exec to Step Down

So, he stretched out in an aisle seat. And, of course, he tweeted about it. Wouldn't you?

Bad weather in the Northeast earlier this week caused O'Leary's plane, Flight 6259, to be delayed for six hours. While his fellow passengers desperately booked seats on other flights, O'Leary hung tight.

When he boarded, it appeared that he was the sole hold out. He asked the flight attendants to take his picture.

Related: You'll Probably Be Taking More Business Trips This Year

Unfortunately for O'Leary, his solitude was short lived. Just before the plane was to leave the gate, the crew reattached the jet bridge and another passenger boarded.

"It was definitely the most memorable flight I've been on in recent memory if only for the sheer lack of passengers to become bothersome," he told ABC News.

Related: A Frequent Business Traveler's Rewarding Trip to 'Nowhere'

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Business Travel

4 Ways to Optimize Your Company's Business Travel for Efficiency and Cost Savings

Female Road Warriors: How to Protect Yourself When Traveling for Work

Business Travel

How This Former Military Man Keeps Fit While on the Road