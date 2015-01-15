My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Grow Your Business

Just Like Mighty Oaks, Businesses Need to Be Nurtured to Grow

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Just Like Mighty Oaks, Businesses Need to Be Nurtured to Grow
Image credit: Zach Cutler
A tree from my childhood in Washington, D.C.
Guest Writer
Founder & CEO, Cutler PR
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Founders are like gardeners. They plant seeds, nurture saplings and watch successful businesses grow strong. How do founders ensure their startups grow into solid oaks?

Look to the trees and take some tips from mother nature. Here are five lessons to learn from one of the world’s most wondrous and beautiful creation, trees.

1. Establish firm roots

The strength of any tree comes from its roots. In business, there’s so much that goes on behind the scenes that creates the infrastructure of a healthy company.

Related: How to Better Run Your Business? Nature Knows.

Aside from having a good product and customer service, strong companies have a sound strategy and solid operations driving growth. A sturdy foundation keeps businesses standing in storms, while weaker companies without an established roots system fall.

As a business grows, don’t neglect the roots. Older trees that seem healthy can topple unexpectedly from root rot or severed roots. Revisit and reevaluate key strategies, operational structure and the mission and vision of a firm to keep the foundation strong.

2. Plant the right seeds

Trees grow from a single seed, and businesses grow from a single idea. But not every seed takes root and grows into a solid tree.

Don’t plant palm trees in Alaska. Understand the idea, the market and the customers before attempting to grow new seeds. Is the idea right for the season, the climate, the environment? Is the soil rich in nutrients or overused from many other trees?

Research ideas before taking action, and only plant those seeds with the best chance of success.

Related: What Kind of Trees Are the Customers You're Serving?

3. Be patient

It takes many years for trees to grow, mature and bear fruit. Just like trees, it may take time for businesses to become profitable.

If a business doesn’t bear fruit right away, don’t give up. Be patient and nurture the business into a strong and lucrative company.

But if the business doesn’t yield fruit after some time, don’t hold on to an unrealistic dream. Some things will need to change for the business to be successful. Evaluate what’s going wrong and take steps to fix it. Does the business need pruning? Stronger soil? More light? Determine new strategies and ideas, and try again.

4. Expect seasons

Tress cycle through periods of growth and decay. They blossom and wither as the seasons change throughout the year. Businesses also go through a natural cycle of ups and downs. When business does decline, it’s time to reinvent the company or the product and implement innovations to adapt with a changing market.

Just as trees decay to make room for new buds in the spring, companies need to lose old and dying pieces of the business to allow for rebirth and continued growth.

5. Grow up, then out

Trees tend to grow tall and then wide with branches. Successful businesses focus on growing the core of the business first. With a strong trunk, businesses can then branch out to other markets, different verticals or new products. Businesses without a fully developed core will fail if they try to expand. An immature tree cannot support the weight of too many branches.

Focus on building up a business and establishing a solid core before expanding and taking on new ventures.

Related: Unlocking Business Ideas Hidden in the Natural World

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Grow Your Business

4 Assumptions That Are Hurting Your Business

Grow Your Business

How to Grow Your Marketing Agency to 7 Figures

Grow Your Business

3 Non-Tech Steps to Build a Multi-Million-Dollar Business