My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Mornings

This Alarm Clock Charges for Snoozes

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
3 min read

Some of us are just naturally morning people -- getting up at the crack of dawn with ease and good cheer. Others aren't so lucky. Hearing the sound of their alarm can bring on a feeling of dread, causing them to hit the snooze button over and over again.

But the team behind a new app called Snopy thinks they have a solution for constantly late-night owls who have trouble getting up at that first reveille: If you want to hit the snooze button, you have to pay up.

Tagged as "the most villainous alarm ever," the app's concept is fairly straightforward. Each user starts with four free snoozes, and if someone needs a little extra help, he can purchase additional ones in prepaid bundles: two for $1, 12 for $5 and 147 for $50. The next update will let users pay $1 per each additional snooze, but only if the phone is enabled with finger-print sensing tech. For now, it is only available for iOS users.

Related: 5 Simple and Effortless Morning Routines You Can Start Tomorrow

Based out of Budapest, Hungary, the project started out as a hobby and was created by CEO Balázs Némethi and app developer Csaba Toth. Nemethi says the idea was first inspired by a cartoon on social image-sharing platform 9GAG, and they pursued it once they realized there was no app that filled this particular need in the market.
 
"What our app does differently is that it puts the users into a situation where the user [has] to think twice before hitting snooze. The question every morning is, [is] my time in the bed worth this money? And since money and time [are] the two most desired belongings of the 21st century…the answer won't come easily."

Related: 2 Secrets to Having Super-Productive Mornings

The app is two weeks old and already has 1,000 downloads and counting. Being released in the heart of the New Year's resolution season, the Snopy app joins other money-at-stake and incentivized goal-keeping platforms like 21habit, Pact, stickK.
 
Of course, every year we promise ourselves to do a little better, even if we just start with getting up in the morning. What strategies do you use to hold yourself accountable? Whether it's the buddy system or constant reminders or a favorite app, let us know in the comments.

Related: It Only Takes Five Minutes to Become a Morning Person

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Mornings

Here's What Successful People Do Every Morning

Mornings

What These 50 Successful Entrepreneurs Do Every Morning

Mornings

Fifty-Three Percent of People Feel Dreadful When Their Alarm Goes Off in the A.M. -- Don't Be One of Them