My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Innovation

Elon Musk to Build 'Hyperloop' Track, Likely in Texas

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Elon Musk to Build 'Hyperloop' Track, Likely in Texas
Image credit: Tesla Motors
2 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

Elon Musk plans to build a test track for a high-speed Hyperloop transportation system, most likely in Texas, he tweeted on Thursday.

The system would allow passengers to zoom in pods through systems of tubes at speeds of at least 600 miles per hour, which would easily outpace current high-speed rail systems. Companies and students could test out their pods at the test track, Musk said.

Previous reports have indicated that the Hyperloop system—plans for which Musk unveiled in 2013— could chop a trip from Los Angeles to San Francisco to about 30 minutes for less than the cost of an airline ticket.

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, a crowd-funded organization unaffiliated with Musk that has worked to develop the concept, could not immediately be reached to comment on its knowledge of plans for a test track. 

Tesla Motors and Musk, its chief executive, have repeatedly undertaken efforts in Texas to ease its restrictions on direct auto sales.

Elon Musk to Build 'Hyperloop' Track, Likely in Texas

Model of the Hyperloop system as described by Elon Musk.
Image credit: Tesla Motors

He added that he would consider holding a "pod racer competition" for students at the test track.

 

—CNBC's Phil LeBeau and NBC News contributed to this report.

More from Entrepreneur

New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

There's No Such Thing As an 'Ideal' Engineer, Male or Female

Innovation

The Entrepreneur Behind Popchips Hopes to Have Another Hit With Rice Made From Vegetables

Innovation

Why You're Probably Failing at 'Innovation'