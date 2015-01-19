My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Failure

How I Overcome the Fear of Failure

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

I got a question via Instagram recently that really spoke to me. It was about how to deal with fear of failure when you have big dreams.

Welcome to my world.

So in this quick episode on The School of Greatness I am opening up about my biggest fears (yes, I am totally honest) and how I work on overcoming them.

Think of it this way: failure is like school for real life. Every time you fail, you learn valuable lessons. But it doesn’t mean you have to just keep failing.

I loved this question and want everyone to understand that failure is NOT something to be feared.

But that doesn’t mean it doesn’t suck when it happens either

Give Episode 126 a listen and let me know what failure has taught you (and what you are doing to get over it)!

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio or TuneIn

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Failure

How This Entrepreneur Built a Business Out of a College Project

Failure

Why Ambition Is Nothing More Than a Willingness to Fail

Ready For Anything

Here's How My Biggest Business Failure Improved My Leadership Skills