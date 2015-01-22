My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Education

This Is Bill and Melinda Gates' Prediction for the Future of Online Education

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Is Bill and Melinda Gates' Prediction for the Future of Online Education
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

While online education has been gaining traction in America for roughly 15 years, the inevitable maturation and spread of this technology into developing countries is bound to spark a revolution.

That was a key takeaway from a letter penned by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation -- which, with an endowment of $42.3 billion, represents one of the largest private foundations on earth.

On this, its 15th anniversary, the Foundation laid bare its hopes for the world over the next 15 years -- including the prediction that online education will reach hundreds of millions of people across the globe.

Related: Duolingo, the Chart-Topping Language App, Unveils a Platform for Teachers

The growth of high-speed cell networks and a proliferation of affordable devices will largely fuel this accessibility.

Children who have grown up with smartphones and tablets, for instance, tend to utilize them intuitively. Therefore, according to the Foundation, kids in third world countries will eventually be able to learn letters and numbers before even entering primary school, aided by software that adjusts to various learning speeds.

The Foundation also envisions online education that better feeds into specific career paths. Whereas early efforts in the field have “amounted to little more than pointing a camera at a university lecturer and hitting the ‘record,’ button,” according to the Gates letter, new coursework would ostensibly hone in on specific professional requirements.

Related: The Latest – and Unlikeliest – Man to Reinvent Online Education

Perhaps most vital to the future of education, however -- especially in developing countries -- is closing the gender gap. One way this can be accomplished is by putting technology in the hands of women. In Africa and South Asia, for instance, women are far less likely than men to own a cell phone.

While education can be a powerful force for equality, if such pain points aren’t addressed, writes the Foundation, “then education will become another cause of inequity, rather than a cure for it.”

For more predictions about how the world might look in 2030, check out the Gates letter in full right here.

Related: Bill Gates' 5 Favorite Books of 2014

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Education

Entrepreneurship Is a Lot Like Reliving Your High School Days: Here's Why

Education

Papa John's Launches Program to Help Employees Pay for College

Education

Why Do So Many Great Entrepreneurs Stink at School?