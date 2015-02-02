The 12-Step Plan for Creating a Rich Life

February 2, 2015 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



Let’s say you were the youngest ever news anchor at CNN -- and then at CNBC, covering major financial stories.

You also reported during one of the biggest financial crises of the century.

You have interviewed and rubbed shoulders with the who’s who of the financial world for years.

But you don’t know that much about how to manage your own money.

Let me introduce you to the motivation behind today’s guest on The School of Greatness.

Nicole Lapin is an incredibly successful and talented reporter and television personality, but it wasn’t until years into her career that she faced the truth about her own financial ignorance.

After years of study, credentials, and re-shaping her financial health, she is releasing a new book, Rich Bitch, where she tells the stories of her own journey while offering her best tips to creating a rich life.

I met Nicole through our mutual friend James Altucher (a money genius himself) and we had a great conversation about the inspiration behind her book.

While her work is largely focused on helping women take control of their finances and learn the language of money, her insight and tips are useful for anyone.

She even takes me to task for how I’m investing and I pick up some some advice during the interview.

If you’re interested in finally understanding the myths surrounding investing and healthy finances, you’re going to love Episode 128 with Nicole Lapin.

In This Episode, You Will Learn: