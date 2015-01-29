My Queue

Android

Hm. Where Are All Those New Android-to-Apple Switchers?

2 min read
This story originally appeared on Fortune Magazine

Tim Cook told analysts Tuesday that the current lineup of iPhones “experienced the highest Android switcher rate” in three years.

To put that claim to the test, the folks at Consumer Intelligence Research Partners took a look at their data.

In the U.S. market, which is what CIRP tracks, they see more and more iPhone customers coming back to Apple for the latest model.

But they don’t see a big change in the rate of Android switching.

“Over time, the share of iPhone buyers that come from the Android operating system has varied seasonally, yet remained relatively consistent,” said Josh Lowitz, CIRP Partner and Co-Founder.

Previous iphone buyers chart

 

But remember, these are U.S. numbers.

“It appears,” concludes CIRP’s Mike Levin, “that Apple enjoyed a much higher rate of Android switching outside the U.S. than in the more mature U.S. market.”

That seems reasonable. And it jives with the news coming of out China, where Canalys reports that Apple overtook Xiaomi, Samsung and Huawei last quarter to take the top spot in smartphone sales.

