My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Careers

Is Job Hopping Losing Its Bad Rap? (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former West Coast Editor
2 min read

People used to frown on hopping from job to job. If you were a career nomad, hiring managers were liable to dismiss you as damaged goods. Maybe you didn’t play well with others or you slacked off on your duties. Perhaps you just couldn’t hold down a job.

Today that logic is as outdated as not being a job gypsy. If you haven’t noticed while cruising LinkedIn for your next opportunity, switching jobs every few years is the new norm nowadays. And a recent employment survey recently conducted by Accountemps only affirms the growing career chameleon trend.

The Menlo Park, Calif.-based global temp staffing firm found that 57 percent of millennial workers (people between the ages of 18 and 34) think changing jobs often is good for your career.

Related: Why I Left the 'Coolest Job in America' for a Startup

Meanwhile, the older workers Accountemps polled aren’t clinging to old beliefs on long-term employer loyalty as much as you’d expect. Still, they don’t seem eager to throw their arms around job-leapfrogging either, with only 38 percent of professionals between the ages of 35 and 54 surveyed viewing frequently changing jobs as beneficial. The older the respondents were, the less likely they were to share millennials’ enthusiasm.

For more statistics on where people stand on the job-hopping trend, take a look at Accountemps' infographic survey companion below, you know, when you’re not too busy scoping out your next gig:

Click to Enlarge

Is Job Hopping Losing Its Bad Rap? (Infographic)

Related: 10 Reasons You Have to Quit Your Job

 

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Careers

16 Best Career Decisions to Make When the Stock Market Is Seesawing

Ready For Anything

Need to Make a Big Career Decision? Use This 3-Step Checklist.

Careers

Kickstart a Lucrative Data Science Career for Less Than $50