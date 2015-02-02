My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Advertising

The 10 Most Talked-About Super Bowl Commercials of 2015

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The 10 Most Talked-About Super Bowl Commercials of 2015
Image credit: SnickersBrand | YouTube
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
3 min read

From the close game that led to the Patriots' fourth win, to Katy Perry’s fever dream of a half-time show, perhaps it’s unsurprising that this year’s Super Bowl was the most tweeted game to date. And when big-name brands were paying $4.5 million for 30 seconds of the broadcast, you know they hope sports fans stayed glued to their seats during the commercial breaks.

From the adorable and inspiring to the star-studded and just plain odd, here are the must-watch ads, as ranked by Hulu Ad Zone. (Note: That depressing Nationwide commercial is No. 18 on the list, but given the massive backlash it spurred, it certainly stands out as one of the most memorable.)

Related: 5 Plays That Make Your Email Marketing Score

1. Budweiser – “Lost Dog”

The beer brand took to the top spot once again this year (with 1.5 thousand likes and counting on Hulu’s Adzone) with its seemingly can’t-miss formula highlighting the friendship between a curious puppy and a group of protective Clydesdale horses. The little dog’s big journey home set to a cover of I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) have people still tweeting out the #BestBuds hashtag. 

2. Snickers – “The Brady Bunch”

Snickers’ log line is “you’re not you when you’re hungry,” and the candy bar continues its long line of celebrity-driven spots by dropping cult cinema favorites Danny Trejo and Steve Buscemi into the groovy, sepia-toned world of the Brady Bunch – by standing in for Marcia and Jan Brady.  “Jan, this isn’t about you!” 

3. Toyota – “My Bold Dad”

Leave your cynicism at the door for this one too -- going for the double-gut punch of paternal pride and supporting our troops, the car manufacturer took a cinematic minute to follow the course of a father-daughter bond as a tearful dad drops off his military recruit daughter at the airport.

4. Clash of the Clans – “Revenge”

Liam Neeson spoofs his tough action hero persona by adding some epic gravitas (and a scone!) to the commercial for video game developer Supercell’s popular wizard and warrior-filled mobile game. 

5. Always – “Like A Girl” 

Of course it’s no secret that a great many commercials from Super Bowls past put the emphasis on objectifying women rather than empowering them, so it’s gratifying to see the support for Always’ ongoing efforts to turn “like a girl” into a positive rather than a put down.

Related: 3 Ways Launching a Startup Is as Tough as Playing for the NFL

For the rest of the top 10 from Hulu’s Ad Zone 2015, check out the videos below.  We want to hear from you -- vote in our poll at the bottom of the page and tell us which ads you loved the most this year.

6. Fiat – “Pill”

7. Coca-Cola – “#MakeitHappy”

8. Dodge – “Wisdom”

9. Esurance – “Sorta Pharmacy”

10. Universal Pictures – “Minions – Super Fans Spot”

Related: Here Are the Best Months, Days and Times to Publish YouTube Videos

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Advertising

Advertising is Changing -- Know How to Lean into the Change

The Marijuana Advertising Double Standard Is Stifling Our Industry

Advertising

KFC Enlists RoboCop to Protect Secret Recipe in New Campaign