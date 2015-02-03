Insider Tips On When, Where and How to Get an Investor's Attention (Infographic)

February 3, 2015 2 min read

You never get two chances to make a first impression, as the saying goes. But when you are trying to get face time with an investor, sometimes it can feel impossible to get a chance to even make that first impression.

For entrepreneurs with passion and an idea, access to an investor can be the difference between sitting idle and actually launching and growing a successful business. That’s why securing a meeting with a venture capitalist -- getting your chance to make that first impression -- can be critical. Be strategic. Mount the odds in your favor.

For example, suggest a meeting with an investor on Tuesday. Or Friday. Or Monday. Skip Wednesday and Thursday. Venture capitalists tend to be over booked on the third and fourth day of the work week. This scheduling insight comes from the folks at Menlo Park, Calif.-based Tempo, a “smart” calendar app that syncs your contacts across all digital platforms, provides networking tips, automatically offers travel reminders depending on where you are headed and how, among other features.

If you aren’t even able to get a VC to respond to you, try hitting send on that email or picking up the phone earlier or later in the day, suggests Tempo, based on data it gathered anonymously from its users in addition to other public sources of information. Try before 8 a.m. or after 5 p.m.

For more information on how to nail that first meeting with a VC -- or, if you do manage to get an investor to agree to meet you, where to suggest you have that meeting -- have a look at the infographic from Tempo, below.

