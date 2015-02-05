My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Infographics

How Much Sleep Do You Really Need? It Might Not Be As Much as You Think. (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sleep is mysterious thing. It can be evasive and restless, or it can leave us feeling relaxed or energized. All we know for sure is that it’s important, and we get it where we can -- in hours at night or in naps during the day.

The big question is, how much do we need?

Related: Can't Sleep? This Coffee Should Do the Trick. (Yes, We Said Coffee.)

The National Sleep foundation recently revised its recommended sleep amounts for different age groups. While eight hours of sleep each day is within the range of the recommended time for teenagers, adults and seniors, it’s often true that people would benefit from more hours of sleep. For  adults ages 18 to 25, sleeping for anywhere between seven to nine hours is recommended, but 10 or even 11 hours may be appropriate for some people. Teenagers need even more.

And depending on how your body works, it might need as little as six hours of sleep per night. Go figure.

The experts at the National Sleep Foundation have put their new guidelines in the handy infographic below. If you’re not feeling rested each morning, you might consider changing up your sleep habits.

Click to Enlarge

How Much Sleep Do You Really Need? It Might Not Be As Much as You Think. (Infographic)

Related: This Alarm Clock Charges for Snoozes

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Infographics

What Does Big Tech Know About You? Basically Everything.

Infographics

4 High-Growth Industries for Entrepreneurs in 2019 (Infographic)

Infographics

Here's Every State's Favorite Holiday Movie (Infographic)